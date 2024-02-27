Vibrant Venezuelan Food at 1 Chick • 1 Bro

On Saturday, Gulfport welcomed its newest restaurant to its already delicious lineup: 1 Chick•1 Bro Café Bistro. This family-owned-and-operated Latin eatery on 49th Street offers a tasty mix of Venezuelan cuisine. You’ll find everything from empanadas and arepas to bowls and tres leches, complete with café con leche and cortadito on the menu. The owners, Xiomara and Raoul, will welcome you in and make you feel like family. If you’re unsure of what to order, I recommend their arepas. They’re out-of-this-world delicious, and full of fresh ingredients.

Never heard of an arepa? They’re a type of cornmeal-based sandwich that’s a staple in Central and South America, particularly in Venezuela and Columbia. Once the dough is shaped, it’s often cooked on a griddle and then stuffed with meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Bonus: These yummy handhelds are gluten free!

The Arepas are Calling

When you visit 1 Chick•1 Bro Café Bistro, come hungry. The menu has lots to offer and the portions (especially the arepas) are huge. I noshed on the Andino Patties with ground beef and rice ($3.75) and chicken empanadas ($4.50) as appetizers, not knowing just how massive my arepas would be. The #14 Pulled pork arepa ($12.99) was stuffed with shredded pork, gouda cheese, tomatoes and bacon. The meat was fall-apart-tender and laced with flavor. It meshed perfectly with the shredded smoked gouda and bacon. The #18 Veggie arepa ($11.25) is a combination of chickpeas, tofu, red onions, red pepper, raisins, and spinach, all tossed in an herb vinaigrette. It’s Xiomara’s recipe, and it’s both light and refreshing, as well as totally guilt-free.

My favorite thing, however, was the #6 Venezuelan Queen arepa ($12.99). It’s a traditional Venezuelan arepa with shredded chicken and avocado salad with house special mayo. It tasted just like an avocado chicken salad. The arepa must have weighed five pounds because there was so much chicken and creamy avocado, I almost needed a fork to devour it. Fair warning: There is no graceful way to eat one of 1 Chick•1 Bro’s arepas because they are chock full of ingredients.

Don’t Miss These at 1 Chick 1 Bro

For you early risers, 1 Chick•1 Bro Café Bistro serves an American breakfast ($7.99) with your choice of mini-pancakes or arepas, with two eggs, bacon, Venezuelan cheese, and a cup of coffee. House especials include cachapas ($13.99), —Venezuelan corn pancakes filled with cheese and butter — as well as tacos ($10.99), a grilled mixed meat plate ($14.50), a variety of bowls ($12.99-14.99), desserts (all $5.50), and natural fruit juices ($4.50-5.50). If you want to sip on something different, I recommend the soursop fruit juice ($4.75); It tastes like a freshly juiced green apple. However, if you’re itching for caffeine, 1 Chick•1 Bro Café Bistro offers espresso drinks and frappés.

Show your 49th Street South restaurants some love and head to 1 Chick•1 Bro Cafe Bistro for the best arepas in town.

1 Chick 1 Bro Café Bistro, 1431 49th St. S., Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun., 9:30a.m.-3p.m., closed Monday, 727-688-0855

