100 Years: Gulfportian Doris Glass

New York native Doris Glass is a mother, grandmother, and Gulfport resident who celebrates 100 years of living this month.

This May 13, Gulfport’s Doris Glass will blow out candles to commemorate her 100th birthday.

Before she was Doris Glass, Doris Miller grew up on a farm in upstate New York. In 1946, she married her childhood friend Everett “Buddy” Glass and went on to raise their son, Jim, and daughter, Linda. They moved to Gulfport in 1982.

“When she moved to Gulfport 40 years ago, she noticed many white houses. She immediately painted hers yellow,” said granddaughter Denise Glass. “She is considered to be a treasure by her friends and neighbors … The woman positively sparkles!”

If you see her out, be sure to wish this centenarian a happy birthday.

“I am eternally grateful that she is my grammy and I love her with all my heart.” Denise said.

Do you have good news you want to share? Send your honor roll students, milestones, engagement and wedding announcements, and other good news to news@thegabber.com.