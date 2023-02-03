13-Year-Old Hit by Motorcycle and Killed

A 13-year-old boy was killed early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in St. Petersburg after being hit by a motorcycle.

St. Petersburg Police said the accident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m. on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North

“The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, died from his injuries. The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries,”SPPD said in a statement on the crash.

Police shut down 28th Street for several hours between 102nd Avenue North and 118th Avenue North for the investigation of the fatal accident.

Police identified the teen as Ethan Martin. The motorcyclist is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

There have been 17 pedestrian-related traffic crashes in Pinellas County between Jan. 1 and Jan. 19, with three fatalities. There have also been 13 motorcycle crashes in the county so far this year, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

Statewide, this year there have been 379 pedestrian-related accidents and crashes with 23 deaths and 311 motorcycle wrecks with 12 fatalities, according to the state agency.