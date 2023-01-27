15-year-old Brings Gun to St. Pete High

by

St. Petersburg High School (Photo credit St. Pete HS / Faciebook)

A 15-year-old student brought a gun to school to St. Petersburg High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the 10th grader — who has not been identified other than his gender — was spotted by a school resource officers leaving campus and then returning shortly after Tuesday morning.

“A campus monitor later saw that same student hand off an item to another student in the gym. It turned out to be an unloaded handgun. The second student immediately laid down the weapon and walked away. The student who handed off the gun took off running,” according to SPPD.

The gun was recovered and the male student was arrested by police officers “shortly after” and is charged with bringing a gun to a school property. There were no injuries.

by Mike Sunnucks

