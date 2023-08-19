1993 Oil Spill: 30 Year Anniversary

Remembering the 1993 Tampa Bay Oil Spill
Thirty years ago, globs of oil ruined the shoreline during an otherwise beautiful afternoon along Redington Beach. Early on the morning of Aug. 10, 1993, two tanker barges — the Bouchard 155 and Ocean 255 — had a collision with the freighter Balsa 37 near Mullet Key.
A fire immediately began on the Ocean 255 as it spilled 32,000 gallons of jet fuel. Approximately 300,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled from the other tanker. Less than a week later, oil covered portions of the lower Pinellas Gulf Beaches.
Shipping closures and restrictions limited access to Tampa Bay and Boca Ciega Bay soon after the spill.
Although nobody experienced serious injury as a result of this collision, local wildlife, coastal plants, and the Pinellas beaches suffered after a change in winds and tidal currents.
On Aug. 14 and 15, 1993, oil began floating toward the shoreline between St. Pete Beach and Redington Shores. This flow also threatened estuaries within Boca Ciega Bay as oil entered John’s Pass.
