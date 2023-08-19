1993 Oil Spill: 30 Year Anniversary

Remembering the 1993 Tampa Bay Oil Spill

Thirty years ago, globs of oil ruined the shoreline during an otherwise beautiful afternoon along Redington Beach. Early on the morning of Aug. 10, 1993, two tanker barges — the Bouchard 155 and Ocean 255 — had a collision with the freighter Balsa 37 near Mullet Key.

A fire immediately began on the Ocean 255 as it spilled 32,000 gallons of jet fuel. Approximately 300,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled from the other tanker. Less than a week later, oil covered portions of the lower Pinellas Gulf Beaches.

Shipping closures and restrictions limited access to Tampa Bay and Boca Ciega Bay soon after the spill.

Although nobody experienced serious injury as a result of this collision, local wildlife, coastal plants, and the Pinellas beaches suffered after a change in winds and tidal currents.

On Aug. 14 and 15, 1993, oil began floating toward the shoreline between St. Pete Beach and Redington Shores. This flow also threatened estuaries within Boca Ciega Bay as oil entered John’s Pass.

Thirty years ago, globs of oil ruined the shoreline during an otherwise beautiful afternoon along Redington Beach. Early on the morning of Aug. 10, 1993, two tanker barges — the Bouchard 155 and Ocean 255 — had a collision with the freighter Balsa 37 near Mullet Key. A fire immediately began on the Ocean 255 as it spilled 32,000 gallons of jet fuel. Approximately 300,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled from the other tanker. Less than a week later, oil covered portions of the lower Pinellas Gulf Beaches.

James Schnur This view of the Gulf Pier at Fort De Soto Park looks southeast toward the mouth of Tampa Bay near the site of the oil spill in 1993. This area along Mullet Key, part of the park, as well as Egmont Key, immediately experienced the effects of the oil spill. Shifting tides and winds took much of the oil slick offshore for the next four days, giving teams an opportunity to address damage at Fort De Soto and nearby keys. Shipping closures and restrictions limited access to Tampa Bay and Boca Ciega Bay soon after the spill.

James Schnur Although nobody experienced serious injury as a result of this collision, local wildlife, coastal plants, and the Pinellas beaches suffered after a change in winds and tidal currents. On Aug. 14 and 15, oil began floating toward the shoreline between St. Pete Beach and Redington Shores. This flow also threatened estuaries within Boca Ciega Bay as oil entered John's Pass.

James Schnur Published as part of a March 2000 draft report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this map shows the approximate area where the worst effects of the spill took place in August 1993. Many interior portions of Boca Ciega Bay, including Clam Bayou and Cross Bayou, also experienced residual effects from the spill.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection/NOAA By Aug. 15, thick patches of oil had entered John's Pass, covered the shore of Little Bird Key, and reached docks on the northern side of the Isle of Capri in Treasure Island. This postcard view shows John's Pass from the Madeira Beach side as it appeared a few years before the spill. The twin 1971 spans of the old bridge appear in the background.

Heritage Village Some oil from the spill reached Clam Bayou (shown here), Gulfport's beachfront, and Town Shores. Fortunately, damage in these areas was minimal. This was not the first time that oil spilled on the beach and yacht basin. In mid-February 1970, a Humble Oil and Refining Company tanker located in Tampa Bay leaked, sending thick tar into Boca Ciega Bay. According to the March 5, 1970 issue of the Gulfport Gabber, City workers and Humble employees quickly contained that spill.

James Schnur Cleanup efforts along Clam Bayou, the yacht basin, beach, and Town Shores collected most of the oil residue by late August 1993, within two weeks of the spill. Secondary coastal cleanup initiatives located additional oil within Clam Bayou in late September, however.

James Schnur Heavy patches of oil spread along the beaches north of John's Pass. Tidal currents pushed oil into northern parts of Madeira Beach, as well as the Redington Beaches. As tide waters receded, thick masses of oil remained on the sand. Although closer to the origin of the spill, many gulfside portions of Treasure Island received less oil than parts of Redington Beach, shown here.

James Schnur Salt marsh damage occurred along Turtle Crawl Point at War Veterans' Memorial Park, shown here earlier this year. With a direct view of Johns Pass, this area near the intersection of Boca Ciega Bay and Cross Bayou remained closed in mid-August 1993 as crews tried to clean dead and damaged marshes.

James Schnur Funds paid as a result of the spill helped to replace 3.9 acres of damaged mangroves in Cross Bayou, north of the Bay Pines Bridge, shown here in 2013. Proceeds allowed for the acquisition of additional mangrove forest and marshlands in Cross Bayou.

James Schnur Concern for local wildlife became a top priority. Vivid memories of the ecological damage resulting from the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound, Alaska, were on the minds of many. That tragedy led to the spilling of more than 10 million gallons of crude oil and prompted the passage of the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990. The 1993 Tampa Bay oil spill was the first major event after that act's passage. Unlike in Alaska, quick action and fortunate water currents after the initial collision allowed for the survival of more than 80 percent of the oil-soaked birds that rescuers captured and cleaned.

James Schnur Despite their best efforts, workers could not contain all the oil patches. Areas near Fort De Soto, Shell Key, and Tierra Verde continued to experience residual globs of oil well into September. Fear of tropical storms during the height of hurricane season encouraged cleanup efforts, since rough waters and high tides would accelerate damage.

Pinellas Memory The presence of oil persisted in some areas. This section of Redington Beach, located near where 159th Avenue meets Gulf Boulevard, had oil flows that nearly reached the seawall in some areas. Less than a decade earlier, in 1985, this section of the beach became the backdrop for many scenes in Summer Rental, a film starring John Candy.

James Schnur Visible patches of oil remained on some sections of the Gulf Beaches long after the sandy shore of Gulfport reopened. This area near the Redington Beach/Madeira Beach line at 155th Avenue had oil in mid-August. Cleanup initiatives continued past Labor Day.

James Schnur The largest oil spill in the region's history, the August 1993 event differed from the earlier Exxon Valdez tragedy in Alaska and the Deepwater Horizon spill in the upper Gulf that persisted from April through September 2010. Although smaller, the Tampa Bay spill left noticeable environmental damage, along with plenty of tar balls that people tracked off the beach. Crews worked quickly to restore the shoreline.

Pinellas Memory As work continued to restore the coastline in areas such as St. Pete Beach, shown here, federal and state authorities sought accountability from the tanker owners. Parties reached an $8 million settlement with the vessel operators in 1999. Funds allowed for beach restoration efforts, including the rehabilitation of salt marshes. Affected communities also improved beach access. For example, the Town of Redington Beach created boardwalks at beach entryways to promote public access to its sandy shores.

Pinellas Memory Funds from the 1993 Tampa Bay oil spill helped Madeira Beach acquire land to create what is now Patriot Park, a popular fishing and recreation spot near the Tom Stuart Causeway. Although the oil spill seems like a distant memory 30 years later, lessons learned by the U.S. Coast Guard and local leaders have led to revisions in disaster response and mobilization plans.

James Schnur

Read more about spills impacting the environment in recent years.