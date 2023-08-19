The Gabber Newspaper Logo
gulf beaches law web ad

1993 Oil Spill: 30 Year Anniversary

by James Schnur

a beach with oil on the sand next to a seawall and houses.
The presence of the oil spill persisted in some areas. This section of Redington Beach, located near where 159th Avenue meets Gulf Boulevard, had oil flows that nearly reached the seawall in some areas.
James Schnur

Remembering the 1993 Tampa Bay Oil Spill

Thirty years ago, globs of oil ruined the shoreline during an otherwise beautiful afternoon along Redington Beach. Early on the morning of Aug. 10, 1993, two tanker barges — the Bouchard 155 and Ocean 255 — had a collision with the freighter Balsa 37 near Mullet Key.

A fire immediately began on the Ocean 255 as it spilled 32,000 gallons of jet fuel. Approximately 300,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled from the other tanker. Less than a week later, oil covered portions of the lower Pinellas Gulf Beaches.

Shipping closures and restrictions limited access to Tampa Bay and Boca Ciega Bay soon after the spill.

Although nobody experienced serious injury as a result of this collision, local wildlife, coastal plants, and the Pinellas beaches suffered after a change in winds and tidal currents.

On Aug. 14 and 15, 1993, oil began floating toward the shoreline between St. Pete Beach and Redington Shores. This flow also threatened estuaries within Boca Ciega Bay as oil entered John’s Pass.

Read more about spills impacting the environment in recent years.

by James Schnur

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad