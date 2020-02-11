2020 Gulfport Candidate Forum Audio

As a public service to local voters and other interested people,is providing this mp3 audio file of the 2020 Gulfport municipal candidate forum held on the evening of Thursday, February 6, at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S.

The length of the file is 1 hour, 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

The two competing candidates for the Ward 1 seat answered questions provided by the public and screened by members of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the sponsoring organization.

Incumbent Councilmember Dan Liedtke and challenger April Thanos participated. Incumbent and Vice Mayor Paul Ray is running unopposed for the Ward 3 seat and did not participate in the on-stage exchange during the forum.

Gulfport Councilmembers serve two-year terms, represent their ward and are elected citywide by voters. The mayor does not represent any ward and serves a three-year term.

The presidential preference primary and non-partisan municipal election in Gulfport is Tuesday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit votepinellas.com/Election-Information/Elections/Current-Upcoming-Elections1/2020-March-Municipal-Elections or contact Gulfport’s Municipal Clerk Lesley DeMuth at City Hall, 2401 53rd Street S., phone: 727-893-1012.

To find your voting precinct and to view a sample ballot, visit votepinellas.com/Election-Information/Find-Your-Precinct-Polling-Place.

To check your voter registration status, visit votepinellas.com/Voter-Registration/Check-My-Registration-Status.

The deadline to register to vote or to change political party affiliation for the primary is February 18.

Official election results will be posted online by the Pinellas County supervisor of elections at votepinellas.com.