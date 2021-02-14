2021 Gulfport Candidate Debate

Thursday, February 11, the Gabber and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate for the 2021 candidates for Gulfport City Council seats for Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Candidates, alphabetically, are:
Mike Bauer, Challenger Ward 2
Christine Brown, Incumbent Ward 2
Michael Fridovich, Incumbent Ward 4
Richard Fried, Challenger Ward 4
Ian O’Hara, Challenger Ward 4
On March 9, Gulfport voters will decide on the two council seats. Gulfport City Council elections are city-wide – all eligible voters vote for each council seat. Council terms last two years.