2021 Gulfport Candidate Debate

by

Thursday, February 11, the Gabber and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate for the 2021 candidates for Gulfport City Council seats for Ward 2 and Ward 4.

Candidates, alphabetically, are:

Mike Bauer, Challenger Ward 2

Christine Brown, Incumbent Ward 2

Michael Fridovich, Incumbent Ward 4

Richard Fried, Challenger Ward 4

Ian O’Hara, Challenger Ward 4

On March 9, Gulfport voters will decide on the two council seats. Gulfport City Council elections are city-wide – all eligible voters vote for each council seat. Council terms last two years. 

by The Gabber

