The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

January 16 Gulfport City Council Holiday Contest Winners

by Patrick Heinzen

a sandbag snowman wearing a green and red hat and a black and pink scarf with a drawn on smiley face.
Although Sanda, the Sandbag Snowman didn’t win the 2023 Gulfport holiday decorations contest, it’s one example of how Gulfport shows its holiday spirit in creative — and enthusiastic — ways.
Photo by Jude Bagatti

Mayor Sam Henderson opened the Jan. 16 Gulfport City Council meeting by announcing the winners of the 2023 Gulfport Holiday Decoration Contest. The residential winner is Kim Schnitker on 63rd Street South, and the business winner is the Shell gas station on 52nd Street South. 

Every year, the City of Gulfport hosts the holiday decorations contest, but thatt’s not the only holiday decor that matters to the City. It also holds a Halloween decorations contest — check out the 2023 winners.

a window of decorations with skulls and black halloween decor at Gulfport Beach Bazaar as the Gulfport Halloween Decoration winner.
The 2023 Gulfport Halloween decorations contest winner for the commercial theme was Gulfport Beach Bazaar.
Photo by Cameron Healy

For more information about future contests, keep reading thegabber.com, and check the City of Gulfport’s website.

There’s more to city hall than the 2023 Gulfport holiday decoration winners!

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

by Patrick Heinzen

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper