January 16 Gulfport City Council Holiday Contest Winners

Mayor Sam Henderson opened the Jan. 16 Gulfport City Council meeting by announcing the winners of the 2023 Gulfport Holiday Decoration Contest. The residential winner is Kim Schnitker on 63rd Street South, and the business winner is the Shell gas station on 52nd Street South.

Every year, the City of Gulfport hosts the holiday decorations contest, but thatt’s not the only holiday decor that matters to the City. It also holds a Halloween decorations contest — check out the 2023 winners.

For more information about future contests, keep reading thegabber.com, and check the City of Gulfport’s website.

There's more to city hall than the 2023 Gulfport holiday decoration winners!

