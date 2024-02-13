2024 Pet Mayor Election Candidates

It’s Pet Mayor election season in Gulfport. Gulfport Arts & Heritage encourages everyone to vote for the pet they believe best fit to be Gulfport’s 2024 Pet Mayor. Voting runs through until Feb. 21.

Each year, Gulfport Arts & Heritage and an animal rescue shelter in St. Petersburg host a Gulfport Pet Mayor election. It’s a fun way for people to celebrate their favorite furry friends and support these two local causes.

This year, Gulfport Arts & Heritage partners once again with Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill shelter.

Since this is a fundraiser, people vote with their wallets. One vote costs a dollar. While all mayoral candidates must live in Gulfport, anyone can vote. The pet with the most votes (which means the pet who raises the most money) wins; they’ll get honored at an informal “wagging in” ceremony at Gulfport Get Rescued, which takes place Feb. 24.

Meet 2024 Pet Mayor Candidates

Banjo

Banjo lives life to the absolute fullest and hopes to inspire the people of Gulfport to do the same.

A few year ago, Banjo found out he had Stage 5 IVDD, which ended up paralyzing his legs. But as a paralyzed dog, he never lets obstacles get in the way of his dreams, especially when it comes to being Pet Mayor. Banjo moved to Gulfport about seven years ago and he loves everyone here. He loves walks around town in his cart.

Banjo believes he is the right dog for the job. He is ready to make everyone’s day a little brighter here in Gulfport.

Meatball

This calico kitty is Meatball. She was found on the streets at only 3 weeks old, but her family rescued her and brought her to Gulfport. Her human companion, Laura Roskey, hopes Meatball’s courageous story “gives a ray of hope.”

She may be cute and cuddly, but she’s also one tough cookie. Meatball will do what she can for her Gulfport neighbors and furry friends.

Rudy

Rudy is a kind and friendly dog with so much love for his Gulfport neighbors. He wants to show that love by being the next Pet Mayor.

His human companion, Ciro Esposito, said Rudy represents the spirit and inclusiveness of Gulfport. After moving to town in 2020, he absolutely adores walking around to say hi to his friends on Beach Boulevard.

Some of his favorite spots includes the North End Taphouse, the Wine House, Tommy’s Hideaway, and of course, the water bowl in front of Gulfport Beach Bazaar.

Charlie (with Vice Mayor running mate, Kitty Joe Biden)

Some might say this is the Gulfport dream team. Charlie is running for Pet Mayor alongside his bestie and Vice Mayor, Kitty Joe Biden.

This 12-year-old dog is Charlie. He moved to Gulfport in 2020 with Kitty Joe Biden. His human companion, Susan Burnore, said Charlie embodies the true Gulfport spirit —friendly, loves everyone, and always ready for a good time all the time. He enjoys hanging out people, dogs, cats, and geckos.

That’s only a few of the candidates. Keep an eye out for updates since The Gabber Newspaper will diligently cover the 2024 Pet Mayor election coverage throughout the coming weeks. Voting opens Jan. 26 at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Don’t miss the Feb. 20 Wag the Dog Candidate Forum, co-hosted by The Gabber Newspaper and The Wine House. Feb. 20, 6 p.m. The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport.