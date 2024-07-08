Time To Vote for the 2024 Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections

While the national elections take center stage in 2024, Pinellas County has a few races of its own. This includes the future for the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections (SOE), and County Commissioners for District 1 and 3.

Pinellas County Elections

For the SOE race, voters can choose between incumbent Julie Marcus and challenger Chris Gleason.

The District 1 commissioner seat sees two new faces, Chris Scherer and Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy. District 3 is between incumbent Charlie Justice, and challengers Vince Nowicki, and David Scott Leatherwood.

2024 Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections

Julie Marcus

Republican Julie Marcus has worked in the office of the SOE for a long time. In 2007, Marcus was appointed Deputy Supervisor of Elections, and moved up to Chief Deputy Supervisor in 2012. In 2020, she was elected to the SOE seat. On her website, Marcus states her priorities as, “cyber security and election integrity.”

“Marcus has improved the accuracy of Pinellas’ voter registration records by initiating advancements in eligibility and address list maintenance programs. She also expanded election transparency by purchasing an auditing system that independently verifies each vote tabulated in 100 percent of the contests and precincts in elections,” according to her website.

Chris Gleason

Republican Chris Gleason looks to take Marcus’ seat for the upcoming term. Gleason’s website describes his position and views for the future.

“93% of Americans believe there should be no cheating in elections. In Pinellas County, more than 40,000 votes were not counted, which one was yours? If you agree there should be no cheating in your elections, the choice is clear,” says Gleason’s website.

Upcoming Election

The SOE election is on the Aug. 20 Primary ballot. The deadline to register for this election is July 22, 2024. Early voting opens Aug. 10, and closes on Aug. 18. To request a mail ballot, email mailballot@votepinellas.gov, or call 727-464-8683. To learn more, visit votepinellas.gov.

