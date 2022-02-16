21-Year-Old and 100-Year-Old Woman Discuss Life

Margaret Reilly celebrated her 100th birthday with a bash at the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center on Feb. 2. Jaime Jaillet celebrated her 21st birthday with a legal drink this past October.

The two women have 79 years between them, and live worlds apart.

21-year-old Jaillet is a student at Eckerd College majoring in animal studies and double minoring in biology and creative writing. She’s originally from Connecticut, but relocated to St. Petersburg for school.

“I want to make scientific writing accessible for the layman,” Jaillet said. “I have a passion for conservation.”

Her biggest project at the moment is writing about the Florida panther.

Reilly was born in Canada and grew up in Detroit, Michigan during the Great Depression. She’s the mother of five children

She aimed to become a nurse, but was turned away because of her height: 4’9”. She lived most of her life in Michigan, and moved to Gulfport with her late husband in 1983.

Reilly’s short stature has affected little else in her long life.

“You should never look back, always go forward in life,” Reilly told The Gabber. “Remember the good things.”

Jaime Jaillet

What do you want out of life? I want to make some sort of difference somewhere. It would be a small thing, inspiring one person to care about an animal or species. I don’t have huge goals, but I do want to make a difference with my writing.

What has been your biggest struggle? I struggled in high school with a lot of mental health issues. Seasonal depression in Connecticut is a very real thing. I didn’t want to get out of bed, I just wanted to lay there and not think. My mother learned that the best thing to do is bring me food, water, and lay with me.

What would make you the happiest? Lots of dogs. I don’t want to live in a city; I want to live somewhere more rural. It eases me and makes me feel better.

Your favorite memory? My happiest memories are when my family would go to a camp site called Rocky Neck in the summer for two weeks. I remember learning how to ride my bike, climb trees. I was the youngest and the smallest and had to do the most to catch up.

Margaret Reilly

What do you want out of life? I’m just enjoying the last years of my life. I can do anything I want.

What has been your biggest struggle? I don’t think there was ever a hard time. My dad was sick with arthritis and with three children at home, I was the oldest and I was boss. But I don’t ever remember a real bad time. I had three brothers in the service and they all came back. You can’t think about bad times.

What would make you the happiest? All my kids are married and educated. I didn’t expect my husband to die when he did, but I did remarry and I enjoyed that and I love that family.

Your favorite memory? It was about 1944. We bought the house, my husband and I. We had a new car and the babies were all good.