21-Year-Old Found Dead on Treasure Island

A man’s body was found Monday morning on a beach in Treasure Island.
A 21-year-old man was found dead on the beach in Treasure Island Monday morning.

Police in Treasure Island said they responded to the beach area near the Treasure Island Beach Resort (10800 Gulf Boulevard) Jan. 9.

They found Justin Allyn Hallock, 21, unresponsive; they pronounced him dead at the scene after unsuccessful “life-saving measures”, according a statement from the city.

Police are investigating the beach death but said initially there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death,” according to a statement from the city Jan. 9.

by Mike Sunnucks

The Gabber Newspaper