$21K in Cryptocurrency Stolen from Gulfport Woman

by

BTC Casascius Gold Round with $10k in fiat currency
Gulfport Police are investigating a cryptocurrency theft.
Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Gulfport police are investigating an alleged cryptocurrency theft totaling an estimated $21,000.

The Gulfport Police Department received a call Jan. 6 from a resident who said someone accessed her cryptocurrency account and stole the funds.

Police have not named the alleged victim, who lives near York Street and 11th Avenue South, according to GPD.

The alleged crypto theft remains under investigation, according to Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

Woodman said the preliminary police report did not indicate what kind of cryptocurrency someone allegedly stole.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!