$21K in Cryptocurrency Stolen from Gulfport Woman

Gulfport police are investigating an alleged cryptocurrency theft totaling an estimated $21,000.

The Gulfport Police Department received a call Jan. 6 from a resident who said someone accessed her cryptocurrency account and stole the funds.

Police have not named the alleged victim, who lives near York Street and 11th Avenue South, according to GPD.

The alleged crypto theft remains under investigation, according to Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

Woodman said the preliminary police report did not indicate what kind of cryptocurrency someone allegedly stole.