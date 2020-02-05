2Cool Art Show Entertains for 9th Year

On Saturday and Sunday, February 1 and 2, 35 artists representing works in paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, jewelry and mixed media participated in the Professional Association of Visual Artists (PAVA) free 9th-annual juried 2Cool Art Show at the Gulfport Casino.

According to their website, PAVA is a non-profit “organization founded by artists for artists in the Tampa Bay and outlying region of Florida.” Its mission strives to: “create opportunities for the professional and emerging artist, develop and encourage professional standards in the visual arts, serve as a collective voice for its members while encouraging recognition of and support for the arts in the community.”

Other sponsors were the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.