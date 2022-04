Walk into 2D Cafe in St. Petersburg at 2105 Central Ave. and you’re immediately immersed in the black and white artwork of Chad Mize.

The cafe (inside the former Swah-Rey location) is meant to look like a page out of a child’s coloring book, with wall-to-wall two dimensional doodles, all created by Mize.

The menu on the other hand, is anything but two dimensional. It boasts European desserts, wine and coffee, pressed sandwiches ,and other lunchtime bites.

Hours: Wed-Sun, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.