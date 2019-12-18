34th BCYC Boat Parade Entertains Hundreds

With 18 participating boats, the 34th-annual Boca Ciega Yacht Club (BCYC) Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 14, entertained a crowd of hundreds along the shoreline of Boca Ciega Bay while collecting toys, bicycles and raising money for the Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa charity program.

“It’s our 19th year of supporting Operation Santa,” said Jenn Buckley, BCYC boat parade chairperson. “We’ve collected over $500 in cash donations.”

Volunteer judges selected boats for first, second and third place awards, she said.

First place went to Journey – boat 17 with captains John McLeod and Susan McQuillan; a two-way tie for second place went to Sanity Claus – boat 7 with captains Don and Jen Rogers, and Seagal – boat 16 with captains Mixer O’Keefe and Diane Benedetti; and, a three-way tie for third place went to Annie B – boat 12 with captains Marty and Carol Southard, the Sea Scout vessel Mirage – boat 2 with captain Jason Wisdom, and Sea Hare – boat 8 with captain Rob White.