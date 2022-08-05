$400 in Plan B, Soap Theft at Gulfport Walgreens

Gulfport Police have arrested two women in connection with the alleged theft of more than $400 in detergent from the Walgreens store on Gulfport Boulevard South near 58th Street South.

Naiya Coleman, 24, and Jocelynn Jackson, 23, face theft charges for allegedly stealing a variety of laundry detergents and soap from the drug store.

Gulfport PD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the women allegedly stole a multitude of items from the Walgreens on Saturday, July 16.

That included Plan B pregnancy bills, Dove soap and body wash, Febreeze products, Tide, Gain and Purex detergent and pods, Banana Boat sunscreen, Axe body wash, and 30 air fresheners.

They were arrested July 22, according to police and court records. Police said the women were dressed in “dark colored scrubs” during heist. Woodman said the items were also recovered.