49th Street Convenience Store in Drug Bust 

On Tuesday, December 15, at about 12:30 p.m., St. Petersburg Police detectives served a search warrant on the Quick Stop Food Mart, 1440 49th St. S.

According to police, detectives had video evidence of open illegal drug sales happening inside the store. SPPD reported that in some cases, the clerks were also involved.

SPPD detectives said they collected video footage of Tyree Bell, who is wanted for the murder of Arnieceia Milton on November 15, 2020, weighing and selling drugs openly in the store.

If this location sounds familiar, it may be because on November 1, two men were gunned down in the parking lot of the Quick Stop. One of them, Dameion Cookinson, was killed, just two days shy of his 35th birthday. SPPD is still investigating his murder.

On December 15, SPPD arrested four men were arrested after they served the warrant.

Jeramie Lamar Maynor, 33, was arrested and charged with six counts of intent to sell/possess controlled substance (marijuana) within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, and seven counts of possession of marijuana.

Jarvis Maynor, 31, was charged with two counts of the sale/delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, and two counts of possession of cocaine.

Trevon Montrell Barton, 21, was charged with one count of the sale/delivery of crack cocaine, and one count possession of crack cocaine.

Adrian Leon Harris, 31, was charged with two counts of the sale/possession of controlled substance (marijuana) within 1,000 feet convenience business, three counts of possession of marijuana and one count of conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Tyree Lamons Bell is still at large. Anyone with information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas anonymously at 1-800-873-TIPS or crimestoppersofpinellas.org