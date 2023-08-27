5 Easy Ways to Prepare Now in Pinellas: TD 10 Update #2

As TD 10 strengthens in the Yucatan, Pinellas officials have ways to connect with Tampa Bay hurricane updates. Here’s how to stay in touch with countywide storm updates and other emergency information.

Sign up for Alert Pinellas to get free updates about hurricanes, evacuations, and flooding. Users can select the locations for which they want updates. can choose whether to receive updates on cell phones or landlines, and whether to get updates via text or email. Users can choose multiple methods. Bookmark the log in page. Bookmark Pinellas County’s information desk’s live chat. Scroll to the bottom of the page and look for the red bar. Right now the chat has banker’s hours but this could change as TD 10 becomes a greater concern. Save the County’s Information Desk phone number in your phone: 727-464-3000. This information line may expand hours as the storm gets closer. Download Pinellas County’s “Ready Pinellas” app. The app has hurricane prep checklists, home inventory information, and guidance for people to make their own emergency plan. When a storm moves closer to Tampa Bay, the app has real-time updates. While parts of the app need access to the internet, some information remains available without internet access. Pinellas County Emergency Management has a Twitter (X) account: @pinellasem. They will have updates there.

Read earlier TD 10 updates.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.