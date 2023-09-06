The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

5801 Print House: Vintage-Inspired Florida Merch

by Cameron Healy

at 5801 Print House a red and white t-shirt with "Florida" across the chest sits on a rack in front of a wall of memorabilia merch on a wooden wall as a person sits in a chair.
Shop vintage-inspired T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and pennants at 5801 Print House.
Cameron Healy

Get all your old Florida merch with a new-school vibe at 5801 Print House. Shop vintage-inspired Florida logos on T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and pennants. 

Owner Alexa Schneider started this screen printing business out of her garage with co-owner Lauren Sampson. 

“I fell in love with screen printing the same way I fell in love with old roadside attractions, brochures, postcards and souvenirs. I figured, why not bring my two worlds together?” Schneider posted on Instagram.

After selling Florida-inspired goods at Tampa Bay markets, the two opened the store in July 2023. 

They have Florida memorabilia on the walls and screen-printed shirts on racks. The two create their products, courtesy of the screen printing equipment toward the back of the shop.. 

5801 Print House, 5725 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5801print.com

Business Beat

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad