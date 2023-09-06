5801 Print House: Vintage-Inspired Florida Merch

Get all your old Florida merch with a new-school vibe at 5801 Print House. Shop vintage-inspired Florida logos on T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and pennants.

Owner Alexa Schneider started this screen printing business out of her garage with co-owner Lauren Sampson.

“I fell in love with screen printing the same way I fell in love with old roadside attractions, brochures, postcards and souvenirs. I figured, why not bring my two worlds together?” Schneider posted on Instagram.

After selling Florida-inspired goods at Tampa Bay markets, the two opened the store in July 2023.

They have Florida memorabilia on the walls and screen-printed shirts on racks. The two create their products, courtesy of the screen printing equipment toward the back of the shop..

5801 Print House, 5725 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5801print.com

Business Beat

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.