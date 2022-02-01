7 Questions: Barney Waterbury on Losing a Soulmate

Most know silver-haired free spirit Barney Waterbury as the second half of the Gulfport folksy funk band The Urban Gypsies of Florida. If not, think: the sound of Rusted Root and the bond of John and Yoko.

Waterbury lost his musical partner and soulmate Leta Woloshuk in May, 2021.

Memphis-born Waterbury continued to perform and play the South Pinellas stages that he once stood on with his partner of 23 years.

It hasn’t been easy,

We talked with Waterbury about loss, healing, and joy.

GN: Why do you think people resonate with the Urban Gypsies of Florida?

BW: A big part of it is the joy involved with our music. There’s a lot of joy, hope and community in my songs. If I lived by all the words I’d be a guru.

Has your music changed since Leta died?

Absolutely. It’s like a big part of me also died. Leta played with me for 23 years; I now have to live with a broken heart. My music gives people hope, and I need to live by my own words and mourn the community loss of Leta. I’ve been trying to add musicians, more drums, but it’s been hard with COVID. Seems like everyone’s getting it. Everyone but me.

How have you mourned?

I had to reinvent myself. It was just the two of us touring as the Urban Gypsies. It was a story of love and hope and traveling and fantasy. I lived in a fantasy land. Now that I have to reinvent myself it’s like: Who am I? Leta was the star; I was going to fall off the back of the stage eventually. That was my vision. Be careful of visions. I’m sick of trying to make things happen.

Have you always been a free spirit?

Always. I left Memphis and said ‘I don’t want to be like all of you.’ That was mean. But I had $30,000 cash in my pocket and left on my bicycle with a guitar. I was 25 and it took me three months to get to the Boca Ciega Yacht Club. I bought a boat and said ‘there’s a lot more to life.’

Where would you be if you never left Memphis?

I would have been like those people. Diabetes, eating Chiclets and funnel cakes. Here, I’m living off the ocean, sailing, creating.

What’s your biggest vice?

Beating on myself and thinking I’m not good enough. I’m not really a musician, I’m a performer. If you surround yourself with great musicians you look great. Now that I’m by myself I’ve got to get better.

What do you miss most about Leta?

I miss riding to gigs. She’s not sitting with me in the van anymore. She’s in every square inch of this house; her banjo is on the wall. I keep thinking ‘What would Leta do?’ Leta would continue on if she lost me. Leta would help the community heal. I still take her banjo to every gig … I see people wearing her outfits, stage outfits that I gave away at gigs. She’s ever present.

Men don’t grieve, you know, they replace. I think she’s giving me permission to move on. I have no desire right now, I was with the same woman for 23 years and I can’t think about that. My queen has died and I am an unemployed knight. What does an unemployed knight do? Go on a quest. My quest is to heal the community.