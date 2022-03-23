7 Questions: Sheba Queen of the Night

It’s not uncommon to see burlesque performer Sheba Queen of the Night in bedazzled corsets and tassel-adorned bras.

For Sheba, pinup culture and shimmying on stage are a way of female expression. She got into the game in San Francisco, performed nationally and is now performing, modeling and hosting events full time in St. Petersburg.

Her event company, Sheba QOTN Entertainment, produces the fun, funky shows around town, most recently “Flambé Cabaret: A Dinner Theater Experience” at Sea Dog Cantina – Gulfport.

GN: What is burlesque?

SQ: Burlesque began in the 17th century, deriving from the Italian word ‘burlesco’ and ‘burla’ meaning a joke or mockery. A resurgence of the art form started in New York around 2008 and it is now a popular form of entertainment that can be seen in almost every city and state all over the world.

How did you get into burlesque?

My first time seeing a burlesque show was on a visit to New York at the Slipper Room in 2009. I was mesmerized by the performances. When I got back to San Francisco, I began taking classes and performing under my show name, Sheba Queen of the Night. The feminist nature of the art form is why I fell in love with it, and what moves me most about the art today.

How would you describe your performance style?

I consider myself a neo-burlesque performer. I adore the glitz and glamour. My acts may share my feminist and body-positivity views, and can be comedic at times. Growing up watching musicals, I fell in love with theater at an early age and spent a lot of time in casinos watching acrobatic performances, circus shows, and showgirls covered in rhinestones and feathers. It’s no surprise I fell in love with entertainment.

When did you start Sheba QOTN Entertainment? What made you want to start?

I began producing variety show cabarets in 2009 in the San Francisco Bay area. I have also produced shows in Los Angeles, Lake Tahoe, and Reno. I’ve produced a few showcases around the Tampa Bay area: “Beautiful Anarchy” (a rockabilly showcase), “Seduction Feroce” (a queer cabaret), and “NEO-RAMA” (a pop-up show). I feel at home on stages and it brings me so much joy to share art with others.

You identify as a curvy pinup model? Would you say curves rule this type of modeling?

I think pinup – like burlesque – celebrates women of all shapes and sizes. I am proud of being a curvy pinup and embrace it through this art form.

You also work as a sex coach.

I work with individuals and couples on relationships, dating, sexuality, empowerment, and body-positivity coaching. I also lead workshops at the St. Pete Retreat where we lead circles and classes around sexuality and empowerment.

Why do you enjoy it?

I was a part of a movement called VDAY/”The Vagina Monologues” for 11 years and it was a play that encouraged women to be in their power and in their voices. The monologues were stories about women’s experiences in their bodies and their sexuality. It led me to want to hold more spaces around healing and transformation for people and their sexuality. I love to help people find their voice and be in their body. They find a deeper connection to themselves and discover ways to love themselves more.

To learn more about Sheba and her events visit shebaqueenofthenight.com.