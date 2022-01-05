71-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Pinellas Park

A 71-year-old man was killed in Pinellas Park Sunday, Jan. 2, after he stepped into a vehicle’s path on Park Boulevard.

The fatal crash happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. near 66th Street.

According to Pinellas Park Police, the man stepped off the sidewalk into the path of an eastbound 2018 Subaru Impreza. The car was driven by a 73-year-old St. Petersburg woman, according to police.

He sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. Police say they will not file charges in the incident.