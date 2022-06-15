An incident involving an unleashed dog and an 81-year old man allegedly turned physical and resulted in his electric skateboard being tossed into Boca Ciega Bay, according to Gulfport police.

The Gulfport Police Department said the May 21 altercation took place at Williams Pier “after an unleashed dog ran after and bit at a male riding a one-wheel cycle.”

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said William Allen, 81, told police he was worried he was going to be bitten, and kicked the dog.

The dog’s owner, 67-year-old Bob Chomko, and “and his acquaintances then attacked the man and threw his cycle into the water,” according to the allegations outlined by GPD.

Woodman said the “one-wheeled electric skateboard” was retrieved by fisherman.

GPD said none of the involved parties want to file a criminal complaint in the dustup. The type of dog in the incident was not identified.