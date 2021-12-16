97-year-old Man Dies After St. Petersburg Accident

A St. Petersburg man died after being involved in a traffic accident Dec. 12. Image via Adobe Stock.

A 97-year-old man died after being involved in a car accident in St. Petersburg on Sunday, Dec. 12.

According to police, Thomas Franklin Thompson Jr., 97, of St. Petersburg, failed to yield at a stop sign at 54th Avenue South and Dolphin Cay Lane in the Maximo area near Eckerd College. Thompson’s Subaru SUV “entered the path of a 2011 Hyundai sedan” driven by Isaul Negrete, 20 of Ruskin, according to St. Petersburg Police.

Thompson was transported to Bayfront St. Petersburg for minor injuries after the accident but died Monday, Dec. 13. according to SPPD.

