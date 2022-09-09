Treasure Island Club Events For Everyone

The Club at Treasure Island is open to everyone, with a host of new events and live entertainment. The latest additions are late-night hours, karaoke starting at 7 p.m. on Friday nights, and live music by the pool on weekends. Edwards Group representative Nadia Persaud said the purpose was to create more options for people on the island.

With their expanded hours, The Club gave Treasure Island a new late-night dining option. It’s now possible to order grouper or filet mignon at a Treasure Island restaurant after 9 p.m., as The Club is now open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights; on Fridays and Saturdays, they’re open until midnight. Check out their new everyday menu.

We asked Persaud what’s the best way for newcomers to experience The Club. She suggested visiting during one of their weekend pool parties.

“I would say, for the first time, we do pool parties on the weekends,” Persaud told The Gabber. “Saturday and Sunday, we typically either have live entertainment by the pool or a DJ that plays 1-5 p.m. … It’s the perfect mid-day timing if you want to come hang out, grab a bite to eat, swim in the pool.”

The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island. Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-midnight; Sat., 10 a.m.-midnight; Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 727-367-4511. theclubti.com