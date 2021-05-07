A Bank, Bar & St. Pete’s Businesswomen

Healing comes in many forms, for some it’s deep acupuncture in the muscles, for others it’s energy work with a reiki, for Nadine Copley, it’s bringing holistic practices to St. Petersburg.

Copley, a PhD student studying mind-body medicine, held a soft opening in April at the big blue house that is Embraced Wellness, at 2600 1st Ave. S.

On Saturday, May 22, the city’s newest wellness center hosts a grand opening welcoming the community to the combined therapy center.

Copley’s group of local healers offer massage sessions, therapy, acupuncture and energy healing to start, but the St. Petersburg native is eager to try more services as time passes.

“I thought, ‘How great would it be if I created a place where you could have a cup of tea after a massage, or after a therapy session,’” Copley said. “I want this to be a place that’s full of energy and life, a hive almost.”

Copley grew up driving past the two-story structure. Eventually, she moved to Colorado where she worked in the traditional healthcare for more than a decade.

“There was something missing in my life,” Copley said. “I didn’t agree with ‘stay sick medicine.’ I wanted to heal the body and the mind, not just symptoms.”

She came back to the Bay area to do just that, and the renovated house on 1st Avenue South embodies her growth along the way.

“I think St. Pete is a really woke place, a city that really challenges the standard and asks questions,” Copley said. “Really, I think people here want to be happy.”

More at embracedwellness.com.

Banking on the Planet

Ken LaRoe, Founder and CEO of Climate First Bank, doesn’t sound like the typical banking mogul.

“I did some soul searching, and my wife was like, ‘You got to do this,” LaRoe said in his characteristic southern drawl. “I describe myself as a rabid environmentalist.”

A rabid businessman too, considering LaRoe previously owned Florida Choice Bank and First GREEN Bank.

Climate First breaks ground as a community bank with environmentally friendly interests, opening June 1 at 5301 Central Ave.

“When I sold First Green, I never really felt good about it,” LaRoe said. “But there was a lot of shareholder pressure to sell.”

LaRoe still hopes to serve the planet and the community with green initiatives, including online solar loan programs and an emphasis on eco-friendly businesses.

The bank will also provide standard banking services.

More at climatefirstbank.com.

A Businesswoman for Artists

Wendy Rosen’s been connecting artists with the market for three decades. Now, she’s bringing her expertise to Gulfport with a new meet-up group.

“Design, Launch and Grow Your Art Studio Business” brings marketing to 12 creatives per class, Wednesdays at 3 p.m., at the Sea Dog Cantina.

“I’m retired, but I love coaching,” Rosen said. “In some ways I became an artist through this.”

Rosen, whose mother illustrated coloring books, has worked with artists her entire life.

“A lot of artists have a hard time accessing that [business] side of the brain,” Rosen said. “Your work can be really nice, but without the proper audience and the right niche, it doesn’t matter.

More at fb.com/ArtsBusinessInstitute.

Have a Drink, Queen

Sitting pretty at 2355 Central Ave, Cocktail St. Pete is the area’s newest cheekily named neighborhood bar.

The spot opens on May 7, and will serve a full bar every day of the week, except Monday.

There’s an outdoor patio, an old school dance floor, and the Director of Entertainment is a new school bearded drag artist, Adriana Sparkle.

“The big disco ball is now rotating! It’s getting close,” reads a post on Cocktail’s Facebook page.

Follow the colorful updates at fb.com/cocktailstpete.

Like this: Like Loading...