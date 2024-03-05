‘A Bean To Die For’ A Book To Die For

Sometimes book publishers make mistakes.

This is the case with Crooked Lane’s decision to not continue Tara Lush’s Coffee Lovers Mystery series, because from Book One (Grounds for Murder) to Lush’s fourth and most recent, A Bean To Die For, readers have cheered for Lana Lewis, a recovering journalist who runs her family’s coffee shop. That coffee shop is part of the Devil’s Beach community, and Devil’s Beach is a fictional amalgam of Gulfport and Sanibel Island.

A Bean To Die For Has It All

Florida beach towns. Strong coffee. Murder. What’s not to love?

I have no idea why anyone would think this isn’t a great series, because I haven’t talked to a single reader who hasn’t loved Tara’s books. In A Bean To Die For, she continues the adventures of barista who seems to stumble upon dead bodies so frequently one would think it was her job. There’s no question cozy mysteries have a formula, and Lush has mastered it. Blood, guts, and gore offstage? Check. Kisses that fade to black, leaving the racier bits to the reader’s imagination? Check. Protagonist a woman who does some amateur detective work? There’s nobody as, ahem, curious as a trained journalist. Small community where everyone seems to know one another? Devil’s Beach is, indeed, that.

It’s not enough to know the formula, though. An author has to tell an engaging story, and Lush does that. With Florida as a spectacular backdrop, each novel in the series — and A Bean To Die For is no exception — paints a colorful picture of not only the murder, but the irreverent charm of a small town like Gulfport or Sanibel. Community garden drama? A funnel cake festival shit down by lubbers? Stealth vegan lasagne? To an outsider — a non-Floridian — this may all sound like something Lush created after one too many spiked lattes, but to a Floridian, it’s just Wednesday.

Things between Lana and her hot police chief boyfriend go to the next level in this book: He introduces her to his Cuban mother. Do we hear wedding bells in their future?

The thing is, we may never know. Crooked Lane told Lush A Bean To Die For would be the final book they would publish in the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Lush/Tara Lush (@the.book.lush)

Lush said on an Instagram post she knew the sales weren’t where the publisher wanted the sales to be. Because the publisher has canceled the series, Lush can, if she wishes, self-publish more in the series. That’s more work — and more expensive. Now it will be on Lush to pay an editor, a cover designer, and any marketing expenses.

But Lush isn’t new to self-publishing; before she left her career with the Associated Press (like Lana, Lush is a recovering journalist), she researched the best way to self-publish her romances, and she’s done so with those (FYI, those are definitely not cozies) for a while now. She’s also self-publishing her Crescent Moon Mysteries (we reviewed Eat Pray Hex in January).

So let’s hope A Bean To Die For isn’t the last cup in the proverbial pot, and that Lush’s beloved characters will return for many more books.