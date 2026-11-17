Iraisa Ann Reilly’s warm, funny one-woman-show, A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998 is the perfect play to usher in the holidays.

Story Keepers produced the Florida premiere of Reilly’s play, and José Avilés directed it. It happens in an unconventional yet most apropos setting: First United Methodist Church in Pinellas Park.

For most Americans, Christmas ends after Dec. 25. But for the worldwide Latino community, the 12 days of Christmas begin on the 25th and stretch through Jan. 6, known as Three Kings Day or Día de los Reyes Magos. Reilly’s mother is Cuban and her father is American, so she grew up with this tradition.

Reclaiming Jan. 6

So when the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol happened on Jan. 6, 2021, Reilly knew the framework she already had for the play would have to be fully realized.

“I remember just feeling like the date is always going to become associated with this instead of how I view it, and it felt, like, beyond sacrilegious that it was happening on that day,” Reilly said during a phone call before the show opened. “I had this fire lit of ‘I have to tell this story.’”

It was important for her to showcase the event that the elders in her community created to uphold and pass on that tradition, she said.

The references to the insurrection in A Bodega Princess are only a subtle wink. Instead, the emphasis is on love, family, community, and the immigrant experience, which, as Reilly pointed out, is one that Jesus shared.

The show was originally commissioned by the Lucille Lortel Theatre Micro-Commission and premiered Off-Broadway at the Ensemble Studio Theatre. Reilly lives in New York and is a writer, performer, and educator.

It came to Pinellas County through a professional relationship with Avilés and is a massive score for the area.

Welcome to Pepe’s

Reilly’s play takes us to her hometown of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, where her grandparents own the small town’s bodega, Pepe’s. It’s a place that not only sells hard-to-find ethnic foods but also gives people lines of credit.

Alternating between English and Spanish, and performing a cast of characters including herself as a little girl and her family and community elders, Reilly brings us through a few Fiestas de los Reyes Magos, held at a local gathering space.

But the most crucial of all is the one in which she is supposed to perform “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in Spanish. The pressure is on — her abuela has encouraged her to perform, and she’s afraid she’ll forget the words.

A Bodega Princess is rich in nostalgia, with references to the influence of ’90s Latin music and pop stars like Selena and Ricky Martin. There’s a recreation of the talent show portion of Don Francisco’s “Sábado Gigante,” the Univision juggernaut.

It’s also interactive, with audience participation expected (be prepared to enter the Macarena contest — there are prizes!).

See A Bodega Princess

First United Methodist Church, 9025 49th St. N., Pinellas Park. Through Nov. 22. Thurs.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 p.m. $30. storykeepers.org.

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