A Business Beat for Foodies

Anani is Now Open

Eleven months ago we reported newcomers to Gulfport, Corey Holycross and Deena Scaglione, were planning to open Anani Gulfport Bistro at 3062 Beach Blvd. S. in January 2020.

As the saying goes, when we’re making plans, life happens instead.

Holycross and Scaglione celebrated their official grand opening, Sunday, October 4.

Much of the delay came from contractors hired to renovate the building. Due to COVID-19, renovations took a little longer than expected.

The duo has created an all-encompassing bistro, offering healthy food items including smoothies, acai bowls and cold pressed juices, as well as an espresso bar, paninis, craft beer, wine and kombucha.

The building at first glance may not seem ADA compliant, but it is. Just off to the side on 30th St S. there is a wheelchair accessible lift for anyone who may need assistance.

Stop by Anani Gulfport Bistro from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visit fb.com/AnaniBistro for more.

The Pig & The Pole

The fun food caterer is at your service. The Pig & The Pole isn’t any regular food truck – it’s customizable.

“Anything you want, I can make it happen,” says owner and operator Jennifer Kimbrell.

Mexican cuisine? You got it!

Dessert truck? Done.

Kimbrell’s regular menu will feature gourmet hotdogs, with unique, crazy toppings like homemade mashed potatoes and mac ‘n’ cheese. She’ll also offer paninis and good old fashioned grilled cheese sandwiches.

“I’m from South Carolina,” said Kimbrell. “So, everything will have a little bit of Southern flair.”

Kimbrell says she will customize her eco-friendly electric truck to fit the theme of the events she caters.

“My goal is to do lots of private events, said Kimbrell. “Weddings, bridal and baby showers, and kids’ parties. The best part? No clean up for the host.”

For more, find The Pig and the Pole on Facebook or email at thepigandthepole@gmail.com.

Quality Meats and Produce Market

Just on the corner of 49th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard, a Caribbean and Jamaican-style market is open with some incredible offerings.

“We have been serving St. Petersburg the freshest and best quality meats and Pproduce since 1998, and we are happy to finally be back in Gulfport to bring our services closer to you,” says the market’s Facebook page. “With a fast, friendly and knowledgeable crew we are always happy to serve you!”

The market offers a wide range of poultry, beef, pork and seafood items, both fresh and frozen. You’ll even find Caribbean food staples, like oxtail, callaloo, various types of beans and rice, and Jamaican beef patties.

Besides the meat and produce, they also have spices. Seriously, all the spices – one whole aisle of spices and two wall displays.

Quality Meats and Produce guarantees to beat or match any competitors pricing. They also accept EBT and food stamps.

For more, find them at fb.com/gulfportmeats.