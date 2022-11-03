A Century of Stamps in St. Petersburg

Before we all started paying our bills online and communicating via email and text, people sent all of their correspondence through traditional mail. Papers were placed inside a sealed envelope with a stamp attached at the top right corner.

Historians say that the adhesive postage stamp was invented in 1837 by Sir Rowland Hill (he received his knighthood solely for this accomplishment) and the first one was issued in England in 1840. They were issued by the U.S. government post office beginning in 1847 and became mandatory for mail service in 1855.

Stamps have since been used in every country in the world, and the images they contain reflect current events and days long past.

“It is amazing the amount of information that is available just from stamps,” said Bob Holmes, a board member of the St. Petersburg Stamp Club.

Ask someone under 30 if he or she is a stamp collector and you will likely get a blank look. But the practice remains alive, especially locally.

For a century, members of the St. Petersburg Stamp Club have gathered to continue enjoying their shared passion. The club will celebrate its 100th anniversary in a few months.

It was a Sunday edition of the St. Petersburg Times – Feb. 11, 1923 – that first contained a notice regarding the formation of a permanent organization of stamp collectors. The club officially received its current name in 1928 and hosted its first stamp exhibition in 1931. Subsequent exhibitions featured key portions of St. Pete history down through the years.

Now the club claims about 100 members, and 20-25 of them gather on a typical Saturday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown St. Pete, where they have met since 1981. The church has supplied an area for a permanent meeting site which allowed the club to house its growing library of philatelic materials. The library contains thousands of items such as relevant catalogs, timely periodicals, and many specialty books and items donated by members or their family members over the years.

The club members’ ages range from about 36 to 96, according to Holmes, whose interest began in 1956 when he was 9 years old. He acknowledged that stamp collecting is more popular with previous generations.

“Now everything is electronic,” he said. “Kids won’t even sit down and read a book unless it’s on a computer.”

The club is affiliated with the American Philatelic Society, and some locals have been members of that organization for more than 50 years. Over the years some members have participated in stamp exhibitions nationwide that have won awards at the highest levels.

“We buy, sell and trade from one another and we order mass quantities from out of state and from Europe on a regular basis,” said Holmes, who has been a member since 2014.

The club’s collection includes stamps from more than 200 countries, some of which no longer exist or have changed their names. Each one contains a small portion of the history of a certain time and place.

“I think that’s as much the draw as just acquiring the stamps,” said Holmes.

The club survived the COVID-19 pandemic by staying connected via newsletters and online auctions.

Members gather most Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon at the church, at the corner of 5th Street and 4th Avenue North across from the shuffleboard courts and next to the Coliseum and Hollander Hotel. Most of the regulars are men, although Holmes said a few women come on a regular basis.

And they’re still going strong. As Holmes pointed out, “How many organizations do you know that have been around for 100 years and are still going at it?”