A Chair-ity for All

After multiple postponements due to COVID-19, the Best Seat in the House Chair-ity Auction (with a View!) is on for March 20 during the Gulfport Third Saturday IndieFaire.

Local artists have adorned 10 Adirondack chairs and six vintage windows for auction at The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th St. and Shore Blvd. from 5 to 7 p.m. Early virtual bidding has already begun, and proceeds benefit the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation.

To pique community interest, the Gabber asked some of the artists who turned Adirondack chairs into one-of-a-kind works of art about what inspired their creations.

Stacey Purcell

The inspiration for my chair was magical. It came over me like a tidal wave. I live across from the Gulfport Marina. I love looking at the boats and hearing the sounds of the sail masts as they clang in the breeze. My home decor is very nautical/maritime, so it was a natural collaboration. I had everything for the chair right in my garage, except for the varnish and brass screws. I thoroughly enjoyed this experience and am grateful to the committee for choosing me.

Kiersty Long

I was honored to be asked to design a chair for this year’s “Chair-ity Auction.” My chair is whimsical and fun. I have always wanted to create a painting of a baby sea turtle being hatched. As this idea came to fruition, I included a surreal sunset and outer space scene that really works well on the main part of the chair. I used acrylic paint and spray paint to achieve this look.

Angela and Biff Lagan

The Steampunk Chair was a last-minute addition – one of our chosen artists notified us that they were unable to participate, so Biff and I jumped in and created this chair. We have been a part of this committee since its creation and feel strongly that it is a worthwhile endeavor benefiting the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. Biff and I do not consider ourselves artists; however, we love to repurpose. We reused many commonplace items, from a Boy Scout canteen to a vintage workshop light; there is even a sailboat rail chock to hold your wineglass! It is a perfect reflection of our kookie style and will make a funky addition to anyone’s home.

Judith Villavisanis

I chose to create an enchanted tree spirit theme for my chair because I am drawn to nature and fantasy. The chair features a gentle old tree soul that is a home for some of Florida’s native flora and fauna. There is an inquisitive baby raccoon, Rocky, climbing over the chair; his alert squirrel friend and Screech the owl are among other woodland creatures. I have dedicated my chair to the memory of Florida Naturalist Archie Carr.

Julie Armstrong

My chair is the music chair. I am always happy to hear music in the air in downtown Gulfport. My chair is a tribute to Gulfport’s love of music. It is a little edgier than most of the other chairs and is not the typical beach chair.

Larry Busby

My inspiration was one of my photographs and the song “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding. I posted it on Facebook the day they tore the old dock down. I received many replies from people sharing fond memories of the old dock. Stories like how they loved going and just sitting reading a good book while catching a sunrise. Some met and or got married there. Grandparents took them and they would spend hours climbing and swashbuckling around that beat up old pirate ship. The dock may be gone, but now you can own a memory and still sit on the old dock. An archival quality aluminum print photo is included with the chair.

Yolanda Roman

My design is a continuation of a series of “Gulfport Casino” acrylic pieces I painted in 2019. We love that the Gulfport Casino stands proudly as a bridge between Gulfport’s rich history and today’s welcoming community. My “Chair-ity” Gulfport Casino welcomes all down Beach Boulevard to the larger-than-life iconic building on the bay!

Barbara Busenbark

I have spent years painting and photographing the beauty around me. When I moved to Florida, I discovered a new landscape to capture. I decided to use Clam Bayou as my inspiration. The evening activity of watching the sunset along with the herons that are ever present seemed like the perfect subject. The shape of the chair with its long back was just the right fit.

Melissa C. Romanaux

I am the VP of an all-ladies motorcycle riding club, The Skull Dogs. I have been riding for almost five years and love it. So I knew with all the motorcycle parts I collect for my art pieces would be what made me design my chair the way I did. I also knew it would be an original design.

