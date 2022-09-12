A Change of Leadership at the Museum of Fine Arts

The MFA during the Derrick Adams exhibition.
A month after Kristin Shepherd resigned as the Museum of Fine Arts’ Executive Director, Anne-Marie Russell has stepped in as Interim Executive Director. Russell comes to the MFA from Architecture Sarasota, where she was Executive Director.

“We are so pleased to announce Anne-Marie Russell as Interim Executive Director,” Dimity Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, wrote in a press release. “Under Anne-Marie’s leadership, we will continue to evolve the MFA to serve as the dynamic cultural destination that the community of St. Petersburg and beyond, knows and loves.”

The MFA hosted several show-stopping exhibitions during Shepherd’s five-year tenure, including 2018’s This is Not a Selfie, 2019’s Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami, Jennifer Angus’ ‘The Grasshopper and the Ant’ and Other stories, and 2020’s Art of the Stage.

Despite the Museum’s outward success, talk of high turnover and a potentially hostile work environment under Shepherd’s leadership persisted. The Gabber reached out to Carlson to confirm that a consultant report suggested the hostile environment came from from upper management, but Carlson did not return multiple calls.

The MFA has not yet announced whether it will search for a new director or make Russell’s interim position permanent, but the listing appears neither on the Florida Association of Museum’s job board or the MFA’s website.

