Local artist and Gulfport Food Forest pioneer Crea Egan prepares her sculpture, “Everchanging Earth Spirit Mother,” for winter. This creation, which has resided in Gulfport for three years, currently sits near Thai Riffic Orchids and Leis on Gulfport Boulevard. Egan says she likes to change her sculpture’s look to match the seasons.

