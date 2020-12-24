A Christmas Delivery for Santa 

On Monday, December 14 Ms. Taylor Brown’s and Ms. Sheryl Barnes’ Gulfport Montessori Elementary VPK classes were entrusted with a very special holiday task. The students dropped 120 letters to Santa from the school in Gulfport’s very own Santa’s Mailbox.

The five-foot, red mailbox at 2304 51st St. S. is guarded by Santa’s special helpers, Veronica DaSilva and Julie Stenstrom.

During recess, Brown and Barnes took their students on an adventure that is sure to reap major rewards – Santa has promised to respond to each and every letter dropped in this special mailbox.

“We just want to bring joy to people,” said DaSilva. “It’s fun to spread joy and keep the spirit of Christmas alive.”

Last year, Santa’s helpers sent out more than 100 response letters. This year, they have received more than 350 letters.

“As Santa’s elves, we have truly enjoyed seeing the kids drop their letters off,” said DaSilva. “Our hearts are filled with joy and love knowing that the kids are anticipating their letter from Santa.”

Have time to help Santa? DaSilva and Stenstrom make sure each child’s letter is answered, so interested elves can reach DaSilva at vldas@i4u.net.