A City that Salutes: Gulfport Veterans Day Parade

In true community fashion, Gulfportians of all ages — and all breeds! — honored veterans at the Gulfport Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11. Participants included the Gulfport Police Department, American Legion Post #125, the Boca Ciega High School marching band, US Navy Seabee veteran Tommy Bixler, Lynn Carr, and others who served or wished to honor those who have. Vice Mayor Paul Ray emceed the parade.

Gulfport Veterans Day Parade

Until 1954, the United States honored World War I veterans with Armistice Day on Nov. 11; President Dwight D. Eisenhower rededicated the holiday in 1954 to honor all veterans on Veterans Day, “encouraging Americans to commit themselves to the cause of peace and to honor America’s veterans for their courage, honor, patriotism and sacrifice,” according to the World War I National Museum and Memorial.

