Despite a drizzly start, tents and eager artists crowded Veterans Park for the Gulfport’s Fine Arts Festival on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

“Oh, this is a rain-or-shine event,” Brenda McMahon, head of the Gulfport Merchant Chamber arts committee, said. “We’re having a beautiful time, and we will be here no matter what.”

More than 40 artists and their booths operated under a socially distant, hand-sanitizer-heavy event, hosted by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.