‘A (Dead) Thing Like Me’: A Clever YA Ghost Story Set in Florida

I can be a bit myopic when it comes to reading. That’s why, a few pages into E.G. Young’s A (Dead) Thing Like Me, I started looking for the Florida connection. It didn’t take long to get there: A ghost called Hot Dog starts the story at a New York City hot dog cart. Before long, though, she finds herself haunting a house in Florida. And while, technically, she does haunt the house, A (Dead) Thing Like Me doesn’t read like your typical haunted-house book.

Here’s the thing: I know someone sent me the book to read and review because of the Florida connection. But the book doesn’t have a whole lot of Florida in it. Young lives somewhere along Florida’s Gulf Coast, and most of the book’s action takes place inside a Florida house. That’s really all it takes to get me to read a book. Mention “Florida,” and as long as the book doesn’t mock the state, I’m in.

Turns out it doesn’t matter that Florida doesn’t play a major role. That house could be anywhere, and A (Dead) Thing Like Me would still be a cleverly penned, otherworldly YA work.

Because you should read the book, I won’t give too much away about the plot, how Hot Dog died, or why she starts her story in front of a hot dog cart. But now’s the perfect time to pick up this easy, fun read. (That’s the thing about YA: When authors do it well, as Young has, it’s clever enough for those of us who have technically aged out of the genre to appreciate.)

If you enjoyed Wonders of Shadow Key, you’ll definitely appreciate A (Dead) Thing Like Me. Go buy it — after all, it is that time of year!

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