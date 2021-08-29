A First Look at Pinellas’ Comprehensive Plan

Want a look at the county’s plans for future decisions, from land use to economic development?

Pinellas County has launched the PLANPinellas website.

According to a resent release from the county, PLANPinellas represents the first major update to the county’s comprehensive plan since 2008.

“Every county in Florida is required by state law to maintain a comprehensive plan to manage growth and ensure long-term sustainability,” read the release. “PLANPinellas offers updated guidance on public health and safety, natural resources, transportation and mobility, and many other issues that impact quality of life in Florida’s most densely populated county.”

The PLANPinellas gives residents an opportunity to share their thoughts, which is scheduled to go to the Board of County Commissioners in early 2022.

“The plan provides specific guidance through public policy affecting unincorporated areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Pinellas County Government, while also fostering better coordination with the 24 municipalities as they update their own plans,” read the release.

What’s in PLANPinellas?

According to the county, examples of what the updated plan will address include mobility issues, land use, public health, sustainability and economic issues, among others.

