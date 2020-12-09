A Florida Elf’s Guide to Gifts

By Gabber Elfatorial Staff

No one really wants to send their hard-earned money to a faceless mega-corporation; we’d all rather support a locally owned shop. But while it’s super easy to say “shop local,” where do you start?

We got you! The Gabber’s elfatorial staff put together a list of ways you can shop South Pinellas small businesses and create a meaningful, memorable holiday for you and your loved ones. Feel uncomfortable shopping in a pandemic? These businesses can arrange for shipping, contactless delivery or socially distanced shopping.

A

A Friend Who Bakes has holiday sweets, and you can order them and pick them up outside. We’re partial to the lemon-blueberry scones, but you do you. fb.com/afriendwhobakes

B

Breakfast at Stella’s is a no-brainer for us. (The new Gabber offices are across the Village Courtyard, and we may or may not have a problem with their Irish Omelet.) Their expanded outdoor seating means you can stuff a gift card in someone’s stocking and know they can eat there safely. stellasingulfport.com

C

Canoe Country Outfitters can outfit the person on your list who lives for the outdoors, from kayaks to paddleboards and much more. canoecountryfl.com

D

Donate to a charity or nonprofit in someone’s name: Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation, Enroy Foundation, The Gulfport Historical Society, and Gulf Beaches Historical Society all come to mind. guidestar.org

E

Equality Florida has a rainbow of gifts online. equality-florida.myshopify.com

F

Funky Flamingo has produce and Gulfport-famous chicken salad; order a platter to nosh on while you wait for Santa and get some local honey for stocking stuffers. fb.com/FunkyFlamingoGPFL

G

Gabber subscriptions – yes, we do mail subscriptions – make perfect gifts that keep giving for those on your list who can’t get down to Gulfport this year. thegabber.com/contact-us

H

Hand-crafted art and decor from boutiques and galleries on Beach Boulevard, Corey and Central Avenues, and Gulfport’s Third Saturday IndieFaire. visitgulfportflorida.com, grandcentraldistrict.org, coreyave.com

I

Italian – not Italian-American – food from Pia’s Trattoria is a gift you kinda want to keep for yourself, but here’s a solution: give your family a gift card along with a nice bottle of wine for all of you. piastrattoria.com

J

Jack Providenti has a 2021 calendar featuring a different Gulf beach painting every month. jackprovidenti.fineartstudioonline.com

K

Kayak Nature Adventures offers socially distanced kayak and paddleboard tours. Gift the gift of getting outside! kayaknature.com

L

Let It Be Ice Cream is our local ice cream hero. Cakes, pints and dog ice cream… check out their holiday-themed cinnamon Gabberwocky. letitbeicecream.com

M

Marketplace, hosted by LocalShops1, represents more than a thousand local makers and artists – and you can shop online. localshops1.com/marketplace

N

Neptune Grill offers seafood and Greek cuisine, with dining outdoors overlooking Gulfport Beach. Bring the family or get a gift card for the finicky eaters on your list. neptunegrillgulfport.com

O

OLLI at Eckerd offers ongoing classes. Buy a membership for the lifelong learner, or a pass to one of the classes. Their Explore Florida membership comes with a Florida-themed gift. eckerd.edu/olli/holiday

P

Pasadena Produce makes delectable Greek desserts, and has a respectable wine selection. fb.com/Pasadenaproduceanddeli

Q

Quirky gifts from the Gulfport Beach Bazaar. They also have great holiday decor, books from local authors, and Gulfport-themed ephemera. gulfportbeachbazaar.com

R

Readers on your list will love local authors as well as the classics from indie bookstores like Tombolo Books, Haslam’s and Cultured Books, to name a few. tombolobooks.com, culturedbooks.com, haslams.com

S

Shrimp at PJ’s. Or any seafood. Also, they have a fantastic beer selection. Wrap a gift card in a PJ’s t-shirt and remind the recipient PJ’s has an outdoor patio. pjsoysterbar.net

T

Tuesdays in Gulfport you can find homemade pet treats, artisan food, and handmade items for dogs and humans on your list. gulfporttuesdayfreshmarket.com

U

Upcycled clothes are hot this year. Get customized jackets and more from Spenny Lane made just for that special someone. Reporter Laura Mulrooney has a kitten shirt from them that she loves like it’s a real kitten. spennylane.com

V

Vegans love Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Delicatessen and will no doubt wear one of their logo totes with pride. Tuck a gift card into the bag and throw in a Narragansett tall boy. Cheers! goldendinosaurs.com

W

White Gate Court is the only non-Pinellas gift option on our list, but hear us out: This seven-unit dog-loving resort in Islamorada is perfect for the dog-lover on your list. They’re a leash-free resort and yes, that includes the beach. The owners live on-property, so your money goes to a small business, not a hotel conglomerate. whitegatecourt.com

X

Xeriscape sounds daunting, but it’s actually the easiest way to maintain a yard. Willow Tree has exceptional plants that make great gifts for the gardener on your list. willowtreenursery.com

Y

You need to take care of yourself. After all, 2020’s been a year. We love Acupuncture by Cate, Maddy Spa, Art of Massage and, when we want to feel good, we buy flowers from Thai Orchids. bransfield-acupuncture.com, fb.com/lovemaddyspa, myartofmassage.com, thaiorchidsandleis.com

Z

Zaiya ArtiZen Market bills itself as the “coolest little hippie beach store” but that only scratches the surface. From celestial leggings to crystals, we think it’s the most Zen place in town. fb.com/zaiyamarket