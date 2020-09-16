A Grave Situation

Exhuming the Past of Lincoln and Forgotten Cemeteries in Pinellas:

An eight-part series special to the Gabber

By James A. Schnur

Residents of Gulfport have had an interest in the fate of Lincoln Cemetery for many years. Established in 1926, there is a general – and incorrect – assumption that Lincoln was the original cemetery for African Americans on the lower Pinellas Peninsula.

Those old enough to remember when a railroad operated on the current path of the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail might even invoke the old phrase “on the other side of the tracks” to describe the purpose and placement of this cemetery many years ago.

The story of Lincoln Cemetery is complicated. Controversies over Lincoln’s location, condition and operations stirred vigorous debates long before Vanessa Gray began volunteering her time to care for graves. They raged decades before this Gulfport woman established a nonprofit corporation and took possession of the cemetery in February 2017.

Recent events elsewhere have launched new debates. The uncovering of the long-forgotten Zion Cemetery under Robles Park Village and adjacent properties in Tampa last year sparked anger. Many questioned how a public housing development could be built atop those supposedly resting in peace. The subsequent discovery of the forgotten burials from the former Ridgewood Cemetery below the grounds of King High School raised new concerns.

Other investigations this year have pinpointed unmarked graves from two defunct historically Black cemeteries in Clearwater. One occupies a location along South Missouri Avenue; the other sits on land the Pinellas County School District has owned for approximately 70 years.

The Black Lives Matter movement and other calls for racial and social justice have addressed inequalities and disparities that some have simply sought to bury and forget. Part of addressing this painful past involves digging up the dirt on why Lincoln Cemetery was born and how our collective memory of many burial sites has largely perished.

Only then will we bring this painful skeleton out of the closet for good. Only then can we move in a direction where society can assure that Black Cemeteries Matter, too.

In upcoming issues of the Gabber, we will look at some “grave situations” in Pinellas County. By exhuming the history of Lincoln and some long-forgotten burial sites in Pinellas, we see how these locations often suffered because of the race or identity of the persons buried there.

Issues that confront those of us living, such as gentrification and urban renewal, have also impacted the dearly departed as others have paved over a history they wanted us to forget, rather than lovingly remember.

The next part of this story will uncover the origins and history of Lincoln Cemetery. Why was it created in 1926? Who were the first burials? Where did caskets come from that traveled to Lincoln for a second chance at a second-class burial? What problems did Lincoln face in subsequent years?

After that, the story steps back in time to examine burial practices from long ago. Where did burials take place long before Gulfport existed, even long before its predecessors of Disston City and Veteran City? What happened to the Indian mounds? Were there bodies within any of them? What is a Potter’s field?

Next, the journey travels to Gulfport’s neighbor, a city once sarcastically referred to as “God’s waiting room.” Where did St. Petersburg bury their “nearly dead” after they died? How did urban renewal plans long before the 1960s reshape the lives of the living and the placement of the dead?

Future weeks include visits to places in mid- and upper-Pinellas. Five acres on a bluff near Seminole High School once offered Blacks a quiet place to express their grief amidst the groves. Graves located at one of the recently discovered locations in Clearwater also offer a lesson in how the county wanted to move bodies so they could perpetuate racially segregated schools.

Recent developments at two other historically Black cemeteries show how community concern and engagement can bring renewed hope. Volunteers have worked to restore the grounds of Whispering Souls, a burial ground that once served those who lived in the agricultural communities near Safety Harbor. Rose Hill Cemetery in Tarpon Springs gained long-overdue recognition and moved beyond its thorny past after it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in March 2017.

Could its experience offer a possible roadmap for Lincoln to gain greater recognition and support?

Join us for a journey that we hope will leave few stones unturned – except for those in the cemetery.

A graduate of Boca Ciega High School, James A. Schnur has previously served as president of the Pinellas County Historical Society and as a member of the Pinellas County Historical Commission. He has authored four photographic history books on the cities of Largo, Madeira Beach, St. Petersburg, and Seminole, as well as a history of Pinellas County that celebrated its centennial of independence in 2012. He taught Florida and U.S. history classes at Eckerd College for nearly 20 years. His research on historically Black cemeteries in Pinellas County was included in a successful application that allowed Rose Hill Cemetery in Tarpon Springs to gain admission to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.