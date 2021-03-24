On Saturday, March 20 70 residents and volunteers came together for a “Great Clam Bayou Cleanup,” co-hosted by Gulfport Grassroots and Keep Pinellas Beautiful. According to Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger, the Boca Ciega Yacht Club offered a $50 gift card for the most trash collected, and Gulfport’s GulfPerk Coffee Bar and Salty’s Sandwich Bar also offered freebies and discounts for the volunteers. The City of Gulfport supplied tents, tables, chairs and large dumpsters to collect the trash.
Gulfport councilmembers April Thanos, Paul Ray and Christine Brown also pitched in.