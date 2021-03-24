A ‘Great’ Clam Bayou Cleanup

Two people in Face masks outdoors with an old car tire standing next to many piles of trash.
The 2nd photo is of two Cleanup volunteers found an old car tire in the mangroves at Clam Bayou. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

On Saturday, March 20 70 residents and volunteers came together for a “Great Clam Bayou Cleanup,” co-hosted by Gulfport Grassroots and Keep Pinellas Beautiful. According to Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger, the Boca Ciega Yacht Club offered a $50 gift card for the most trash collected, and Gulfport’s GulfPerk Coffee Bar and Salty’s Sandwich Bar also offered freebies and discounts for the volunteers. The City of Gulfport supplied tents, tables, chairs and large dumpsters to collect the trash.

Three hours in, Deininger said, “some 470 pounds of trash were removed from Gulfport’s environmentally important estuary on the east side of the Boca Ciega Bay.”
A man and a woman in a yellow kayak in the water dropping bags of trash to a man on the seawall
BCYC members Dianne Benedetti and her husband in their kayak dropping off collected trash with Jonathan Cornwell, Marketing Director of BCYC. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

Gulfport councilmembers April Thanos, Paul Ray and Christine Brown also pitched in.

According to Deininger, another “Great Clam Bayou Clean-Up” is tentatively in the works for November.
“In the meantime, interested residents can join in Gulfport Grassroots’ monthly ‘Beyond the Beach Clean-up’ meeting every second Saturday at 9 a.m. at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach,” he said.
A group of four people standing together in yellow "Keep Pinellas Beautiful" t-shirts.
Volunteers Daniel and Kaycee Lansdown, right, and their friends try on their new Keep Pinellas Beautiful t-shirts. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

