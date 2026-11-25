This Thanksgiving, The Gabber Newspaper wanted to spread some gratitude around town. And who better to ask than the people who make Gulfport, well, Gulfport?

We reached out to city officials, local business owners, community leaders, and even a few of our beloved Gecko Queens. Our question was simple: What are you most grateful for about Gulfport this year, and why?

They could pick a person, a place, or a moment that meant something to them. Dozens of community members received the question, and these are the ones who took us up on it.

Almost every answer came back to the same thing: the people. Their words are a reminder of what makes this little city by the bay so special.

Gratitude in Gulfport

City Leaders

Every year, my answer is the same: the people of Gulfport. This town is my home and my family, and the connections here fill my heart. It is not one moment I can name, because the moments never stop. A kind note. A phone call. A warm hello around town. A big hug at a community event, because so many of you are huggers too. I am also grateful for the appreciation you show me as your Vice Mayor. Your kindness lifts me up and makes serving Gulfport a joy. Every year, I feel so fortunate to be part of this community.

—Marlene Shaw, Gulfport vice mayor

This Thanksgiving, I am especially thankful for the opportunity to serve as your Ward IV Councilmember in Gulfport. Serving this community has reminded me that the heart of a city isn’t its buildings or streets, but the people who call it home. I am grateful for the residents who share their ideas, voice their concerns, volunteer their time, and step forward to make a difference. I am thankful for the opportunity to listen, learn, and work alongside others to preserve what makes Gulfport so special while helping our city grow thoughtfully for future generations. Public service is both a responsibility and a privilege, and I never take for granted the trust placed in me. I am thankful to be part of a community where that spirit of service is alive and well — and honored to have the opportunity to serve it.

—Nancy Earley, Gulfport Ward IV council member

After 25 years with the City of Gulfport, I am especially grateful for the resilience and inclusivity that define our community. Time and again, I’ve seen Gulfport come together in the face of challenges, support one another, and emerge stronger. What makes our city truly unique is its welcoming spirit and acceptance of people from all walks of life. That culture of tolerance, respect, and community creates a strong sense of belonging and is one of the many reasons Gulfport remains such a special place to live, work, and serve.

—Mary Farrand, Gulfport police chief

I am most grateful for the continued support from the Gulfport residents. The pride, encouragement, and appreciation they show for our fire department means more than they may realize. Their support reminds us of why we do what we do and motivates us to continue to serve the City of Gulfport with dedication and pride. We are fortunate to have such a supportive community, and I am truly thankful to be a part of it.

—Rene Fernandez, chief of Gulfport Fire Rescue

Community Voices

What I’m most grateful for about Gulfport is its people and the way this community shows up for one another. I’m blessed with an amazing husband who makes me laugh, children and grandchildren who keep me young, and friends and church family who are always there for me. At the Senior Center, I see that same spirit in our dedicated staff, members who share their stories, volunteers who give so much of themselves, and a Foundation that helps spread the word about our impact. Gulfport is a special place where people care, connections matter, and aging is something to celebrate!

—Rachel Cataldo, Gulfport Senior Center manager

The things I am most grateful for are the enduring friendships that have been forged through my eight years as a member of the Gulfport Boomerangs Senior Softball League. This wonderful group of men and women is truly special — not only as ballplayers, but as caring, community-minded individuals. This year alone, we have raised thousands of dollars for local organizations. I am grateful for the city’s support and look forward to many more successful years at Hoyt Field.

—Rob Sumner, president of the Gulfport Boomerangs Senior Softball League

Thought experiment: If every head of state were a woman, would there be a. more wars, b. the same number of wars, or c. fewer wars?

I am grateful Gulfport has an all-female city council and mayor to guide us through this divided and difficult time.

—Berkeley Grimball, Gulfport Arts and Heritage board member

Gulfport is more than just a venue for SIK Promotions — it is home. The journey began here through grassroots volunteering, blossoming into a full-scale mission to celebrate local talent. Gulfport’s vibrant, arts-loving spirit provides the ideal foundation for signature traditions, from the eccentric spectacle of Geckofest and the life-saving outreach of Gulfport’s Get Rescued to the weekly community rhythm at the Tuesday Fresh Market. SIK Promotions is profoundly grateful for the unwavering support of city leaders, Waterfront District merchants, neighbors, and volunteers who continually champion small businesses, outdoor culture, and authentic connection.

—Suzie King, owner of SIK Promotions Inc.

I’m grateful for the open-hearted nature of this community and those who are drawn to visit us. The world has been hard this year, and yet in Gulfport, I talk to people from all over about art & artists, light & process. Conversations always lead to delving deep and making connections. Gulfport may be a bubble, but it truly is a remarkable one!

—Brenda McMahon, artist and owner of Brenda McMahon Art Gallery

Local Businesses

At Salty Pup Coffeehouse, we are most grateful for the heart and soul of Gulfport. This city has something truly special — a strong sense of community, neighbors who show up for one another, and a generosity that makes a real difference. We are thankful for the way Gulfport has embraced and supported Salty Pup, but even more grateful for how this community comes together to support the causes we care deeply about. Whether grabbing a coffee, joining a fundraiser, or helping us give back, the people of this city are what make Gulfport such a special place. Gulfport reminds us that when a community comes together, incredible things happen. We are honored to be part of this community and to be surrounded by people who make showing up for others a way of life.

—Jeff and Jody Musselman, owners of Salty Pup Coffeehouse

This year, I’m most grateful for the heart of Gulfport, the people who care for one another through life’s ups and downs. This year brought personal challenges and new beginnings, and the kindness and friendships I’ve found here have meant more than I can express. As a resident and small business owner, I’m thankful for the familiar faces, encouraging words, and customers who have become friends. Gulfport has reminded me that even during difficult chapters, there is so much goodness around us, and so much to look forward to.

—Barbara Banno, owner of Stella’s and Stella’s Sundries

This seems like an amazing opportunity to give a shoutout to our regulars! The Gulfport community is a wonderful place to call home as a small business, and our regulars have played a huge role in making Stormrunners what it is today. Thank you to all of our local diehards who have been here since day one. You know who you are! Through every storm, you’ve continued to show up, support us, and make our staff feel welcomed and appreciated. You’re a huge part of what makes Stormrunners special.

—The Stormrunners Tavern team

We’re most grateful for the people who make Gulfport feel like home. One of our favorite things is watching someone come into Tommy’s for a pizza and end up talking with the folks at the next table. Those little moments are what we love about this town. Larisa and I feel lucky that running a restaurant here means we get to spend our days with guests who’ve become friends.

—Tom and Larisa Lussiano, co-owners of Tommy’s Hideaway

Gecko Queens

2026 was definitely my year in Gulfport! For most of the year I represented our town as the Gulfport Gecko Queen, and I’m beyond grateful for all of the love I received as a result of that role. Being a part of the community of Gulfport brings so much value to my life: from the kind and friendly neighbors on my street, to staff and friends at the Beach Bazaar, to volunteering alongside the dedicated people that make up the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, and working at The Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market, to enjoying our fabulous restaurants and businesses. I am so very grateful to be part of the community of Gulfport! All the best back at you, Gulfport!

—Leslie Gilchrist, 2025 Gecko Queen

This past year I am very grateful for the beautiful angelic voice of McKayla Townsend that stays in my head and comforts me. She has been playing with Michael Beck drumming for over a year in Gulfport when she’s not working as a barista at SumitrA. I’m also grateful for my sunrise family that I look forward to seeing every morning for smiles and giving special doggie treats to our doggie family.

—Jody Robinson, 2019 and 2020 Gecko Queen

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.