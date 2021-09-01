A Labor Day Feast for Florida

Labor Day weekend in Florida is a peculiar time for me. As a transplant from the Midwest who has now resided in the Sunshine State for over a decade, my chef brain never quite understands what to cook this time of year. While the rest of the country is starting to sip pumpkin spice lattes and replace their swimsuits with sweaters, Floridians are still in endless summer mode. Sure, this season’s watermelons have run their course and we’ve grilled enough zucchini to get a lifetime of Vitamin A, but we’re not really ready to turn the page to fall flavor profiles.

My late-summer snack choices aim to satiate those fresh, vibrant cravings without launching you right into autumnal hibernation. These bites are quick to prepare and easily transportable. Whether you’re studying for school, sunsetting on the beach or gearing up for GeckoFest, these Labor Day munchies are designed to make the transition from summer to fall, Florida-style.

Birria tacos are all the rage on social media and are the epitome of #FoodPorn. The OG birria tacos are made with rich, juicy beef, but try putting a Florida spin on them by using alligator! Gator is very lean (read: chewy) so braising it low and slow is the best way to go. You can usually find gator meat at Ryan’s Meat Market in St. Pete or at Bayway Country Store and Butcher Shop.

For my fellow veg-heads and clean eaters, falafel is an extra tasty way to get plant-based protein. Densely packed with herbaceous, earthy ingredients, my Mediterranean falafel bites pay homage to my time in culinary school. To cut calories, bake the balls in the oven or cook in an air fryer. But they are best enjoyed after frying. The most important tip to remember when making falafel from scratch: Use dry chickpeas, not canned! Dry chickpeas give falafel its signature texture and the best consistency.

Craving seafood? Warm crab canapés combine sweet summer corn with lump crabmeat and are served on mini scratch-made cheddar biscuits.

Round out the last of your summertime cooking with my fresh vegetable crostinis. This vegan play on a tea sandwich combines homemade beet hummus with juicy heirloom tomatoes, crunchy radish discs and allium for a refreshing bite that explodes with as much flavor as it does color!

Mediterranean Falafel Bites



Serves four

Ingredients:

8 oz chickpeas, dried

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 ½ oz green onions, chopped

1 ½ oz fresh cilantro, washed and chopped

¼ oz fresh parsley, chopped and ground

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander, ground

⅛ tsp cayenne

1 ½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

oil for frying

Method:

Rinse and drain chickpeas. Place in a container and add water to cover by three inches. Soak overnight. Drain chickpeas and purée in a food processor with all of the other ingredients. Blend until coarse mixture forms. (The mix should hold together, but not be pasty.) Form mixture into eight balls and pan/deep fry until golden brown and crispy. I recommend serving with Tzatziki, hummus or creamy garlic sauce!

Braised Gator Birria Tacos

Serves six

Ingredients:

2 lb alligator meat

Marinade:

3 each Guajillo peppers, dried

¼ c vinegar

½ c crushed tomatoes

5 garlic cloves

1 tsp oregano, dried

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

Stew:

4 tbsp duck fat (recommended) or lard

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

¼ tsp ground clove

1 qt beef stock

Tacos:

corn tortillas

veggies of choice

cheese of choice

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°. Cube gator meat into large chunks and set aside. In a large pot, bring water to a boil and soak the dried Guajillo peppers off the heat for 15 minutes to rehydrate. Seed and stem peppers. Combine peppers and rest of the marinade ingredients in food processor until a smooth paste forms. Marinate the gator meat for two hours or overnight. Heat fat in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add gator and sear on all sides until crust forms. Remove from heat and set aside. Add onion to Dutch oven and cook until caramelized. Add cinnamon stick, bay leaves, clove and garlic until aromatic. Add gator meat and marinade back to Dutch oven mixture. Cover with beef stock and bring to a simmer. Remove Dutch oven from stove top, cover and braise in oven for three to four hours or until meat is tender and falls apart. Discard bay leaves and cinnamon stick. Reserve the broth for dipping. (Additional stock may be needed to thin out the consistency.) Shred gator meat and set aside.

To make the tacos, dip both sides tortilla in broth/consommé, assemble with cheese and veggies of choice and heat in large sauté over medium high heat. Once cheese starts to melt, add gator meat and more cheese. Fold tortilla over and pan fry until crispy. Serve with hot gator consommé for dipping.

Fresh Vegetable Crostinis

Ingredients:

1 beet, fresh

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

⅔ c tahini

Juice and zest from 2 lemons

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

⅓ c olive oil

1 package pita bread

1 container baby heirloom tomatoes

3 each radishes, raw

chives for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°. Peel and roast the beet for 15 minutes. Combine roasted beet with chickpeas, tahini, lemon zest and juice, cumin and kosher salt in food processor. Slowly add the olive oil to the mix until desired consistency is reached. Remove from processor and set aside. Over open flame, grill pita bread until toasted. Slice bread into uniform, bite-size rectangles. Spread hummus on grilled pita squares. Top with thinly sliced baby heirloom tomatoes and thinly sliced radish; garnish with chives. Serve cold or room temperature.

Warm Crab Canapés

Serves eight

Ingredients:

½ lb lump crab meat

2 ears corn on the cob, shucked and chopped

2 tbsp hot sauce

½ c mayo

2 each scallions, finely chopped

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 bunch parsley, fresh and chopped

salt & pepper to taste

fresh tarragon

zest from 1 lemon

Method:

Preheat oven to 400. In a mixing bowl, combine lump crab meat, corn, hot sauce, mayo, two scallions and Worcestershire sauce. Fold to combine. Add lemon juice, parsley and salt/pepper. Put salad in an oven-safe dish and bake for 15 minutes. While the salad cooks, prepare the cheddar biscuits.

Mini Cheddar Biscuits

Makes 20 biscuits

Ingredients:

½ c butter, cold

1 c all purpose flour

1 tsp dry mustard

½ lb sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

Cut cold butter into the flour. Once mixture looks like coarse cornmeal, add mustard and cheddar cheese. Roll into one-inch balls and place on greased baking sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes and allow to cool completely before topping with crab salad. Garnish with fresh tarragon and lemon zest.

Like this: Like Loading...