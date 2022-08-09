A Latte To Love at Craft Kafe in St. Pete

As a habitual Starbucks drinker, I didn’t know much about Gulfport and St. Pete’s independent coffee scene before researching this piece. There are more than a dozen indie coffee shops in the area – Gulfperk Coffee Bar, Sumitra Espresso Lounge+, The Blend Coffee & Cocktails, Black Crow Coffee Company, Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, Bandit Coffee Company, The Campus Grind, Craft Kafe, JahVa Coffee Lounge+, Beans & Barlour, Kahwa Coffee, Banyan Café and Catering.

Eventually, I’ll try them all, but that’s a lot of coffee shops to visit in a single week. Also, I was finding out the hard way that not all independent coffee shops hire latte artists or even encourage latte art. In our Instagram culture, I thought that all the independent coffee shops would be doing latte art. But it seems that latte art is kind of a specialty. Not everyone’s into it.

I started at Black Crow, where I ordered a plain latte and waited to see if they’d add a design. They did not. To be fair, I didn’t request latte art, but that’s kind of the point. I wanted to see what their standard was. My latte went into a standard to-go cup with a lid, just as Starbucks would have done.

In the interest of saving time, I started calling people instead of just stopping by and ordering a random latte. Sumitra told me that they don’t allow latte art at their coffee shop: “The art is in the coffee.” JahVa told me that they focus on the quality of their beans.

Finally, I called Craft Kafe’s original location in West Central Shopping Center, and jackpot. Store Manager Nick Barwick told me that all of their baristas could do latte art. Collectively, they’ve mastered about four to five designs. He mentions stacking, tulips, and swans — “everyone has a favorite one.”

When I dropped by Craft Kafe Wednesday afternoon, Sophia Buschman was operating the espresso machine. Buschman began her barista career at Starbucks, back when Starbucks had more of a café culture as opposed to a drive-through culture. Unbeknownst to Starbucks customers, who received their hot lattes in a to-go cup with a lid, Buschman was secretly learning latte art from online videos and practicing on customers’ drinks.

It takes Buschman anywhere from two weeks to two months to master a new design. She learned stacking first — stacking hearts on top of each other until you accomplish a tulip design.

“We can get seven to eight stacks in the right cup,” she tells me. “Hearts and stacking are easy. Where it gets difficult is when you get into the rosetta or fern.”

The swan, she says, is the hardest.

“In order to do the swan, you have to know how to stack, do hearts and a rosetta, because a swan combines all three,” Buschman told me.

Sometimes, when Buschman hands a customer their latte with an attractive design on top, they hesitate to drink it. Buschman says, “It’s made with love, but it’s meant to be drunk.”

Craft Kafe’s Sophia Buschman pours a latte art tulip.

via Jen Ring