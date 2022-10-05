In comparison to places like Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Pinellas avoided much of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. Maybe it has something to do with location, maybe it’s the rumored blessing of the Tocobaga Indian tribe, but regardless, some Pinellas residents may have excess hurricane supplies to pass on to those less fortunate.

If that sounds like you, there’s a multiple-location hurricane drive happening from Oct. 3-5.

Locations:

Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce: 6990 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Gulfport City Hall: 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport

Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde

Seabreeze Island Grille, 17855 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores

The Original Crabby Bill’s, 401 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach

Bark Life, 10720 Park Blvd., Seminole

Joe’s Pizza, 2745 E Bay Dr., Largo

Most needed are bottled water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items, diapers, baby formula, pet supplies, cleaning products, and other items that may help those who need to rebuild do so. Donation organizers ask that people not donate clothing.

The supplies will go to Red Cross efforts and FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams.

For more information, call 727-341-7385.