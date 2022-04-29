A Little Good News: Thomas Reid and Home Rule

South Pasadena’s Vice Mayor Thomas Reid won an award for his work to preserve home rule.
South Pasadena’s Vice Mayor Thomas Reid recently took home the Florida League of Cities’ “Home Rule Hero” award for his work to protect the authority of local government. “Home Rule” simply means a city’s ability to solve local problems without the state’s hand in its business. FLC  recognized Vice Mayor Reid  for “his advocacy for municipal decision-making to help ensure that communities have a voice in governing the issues that impact them,” according to Carley Lewis, South Pasadena City Clerk.

