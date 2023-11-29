A Look into a Birdcage Home in Pinellas Point

Located at the tip of the Pinellas Peninsula and the southernmost portion of St. Petersburg is Pinellas Point. My late wife and I moved there in 1968 and purchased our first and only house on 69th Avenue South. The Point, like many neighborhoods in St. Petersburg, is unique and quirky. It boasts pink concrete streets, two-story frame and block homes known as birdcage homes, and a Tocobaga Indian mound.

Our birdcage house, like the other 11 on Pinellas Point Drive and 69th Avenue South, was unusual both in its design and construction. Inspiration for these 1950s homes came from similar houses in the Philippines. They generally featured an open design with an open staircase and screen porches on both stories. Also, they had jalousie windows as well as partial wooden jalousie walls on the upper story to allow air flow. The interior cabinet walls often were elevated so that air could flow under them. Like many homes of that vintage, ours featured a small kitchen.

Birdcage Homes in Pinellas Point

A partition wall separated our kitchen from the living room, which did not go to floor or ceiling, once again allowing for air flow. These homes were constructed on a steel frame with poured concrete floor slabs on both stories. The upper story was framed in tongue-and-groove cypress supporting a 4 1/2-inch-thick white cedar tongue-and-groove ceiling with no gap between the roofing material and the ceiling boards, except for a small crawl space under the peak of the roof. This design eliminated the possibility of the roof sagging, presumably extending its life.

The idea behind the open construction was to stay cool without air conditioning. We eventually, however, replaced the jalousie windows and installed central heat and air. This was no easy task since it required cutting through the thick concrete slab supporting the upper story. We had a dog at one time who loved to tear through the upstairs screen, roll down onto a bush, and take off. Replacing the screen with a wall solved that problem.

Our daughter now owns the home. Throughout the years, renovations took place with new additions, enclosing the screen porches with red cedar walls, and replacing the small kitchen to create a modern open design. The use of cypress and cedar rather than wall board as well as the concrete slabs saved us a few times when water came in. One time an upstairs toilet stuck on and plugged up during the night. The water ran down the stairs and into an old piano. No worries and no damage: I cut the piano in half and used it as a rolling musical tool chest. The tool chest music was not great, but it was a unique feature.

I suspect that our old house will still exist long after I have departed to my reward.

