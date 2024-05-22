A New 4th Street Kahwa Location Opens

Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company opened its long-awaited 4th Street North location in April. Many saw three brown and yellow shipping containers oddly stacked, but Kahwa saw a drive-thru opportunity.

4th Street Kahwa Location

The St. Petersburg-based coffee company said, “After four years of delays, including covid, hurricanes and other obstacles, customers can now get a taste of locally roasted, freshly brewed coffee, and delightful pastries from the new 4th Street location!”

Unlike the company’s other locations, this Kahwa location is for coffee drinkers looking for a grab-and-go option. However, if customers don’t want to drive through to order, Kahwa has a walk-up window. Along with that, customers can sip their specialty coffees at one of the two patio tables under yellow umbrellas.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Aloha Kahwa

The yellow umbrellas outside are not the only umbrellas Kahwa offers. With Florida’s heat and the summer season coming up, Kahwa offers mini drink umbrellas with its new featured drink. This summer-inspired latte called “Aloha” consists of the mixed flavors of macadamia nut and coconut.

“It’s like a luau for your taste buds!” Kahwa stated on the online menu.

The coffee shop opens daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kahwa Coffee, 6601 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-466-4956.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.