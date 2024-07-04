A New Oasis: Skyway Marina District’s SkyBeach

“It’s our own little private oasis.”

That’s how Marketing Manager Chris Ewert described St. Pete’s new SkyBeach Hotel & Marina.

While “oasis” might seem an odd word to describe a place that’s right off of busy I-275 in the Skyway Marina District, Ewert’s description is spot-on. An out-of-the-way enclave between the expressway and the southern reaches of Tampa Bay, SkyBeach feels like an escape to another world.

Skyway Marina District’s SkyBeach Hotel & Marina

Ewert said that vendors who find their way to 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane S. have told him, “I never knew this place existed.”

But locals may remember the former occupant of the 18-acre waterfront property — the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove, which was a Holiday Inn before it rebranded in 2011. The Magnuson shut down during COVID in 2020, and Tampa-based developer Ben Willner purchased the property for $7.3 million in May of 2022.

Now, after two years and what looks like millions of dollars more in renovations, SkyBeach will make its official debut with a grand opening July 5-7. The sprawling complex will welcome the public with a weekend of free festivities, including live music and fireworks.

During a tour of the property with Ewert, the upgrades were evident. He showed me a photo of a guest room circa the Magnuson era, all hot orange and yellow, a ’70s-esque notion of beachy. Now the look is cool blues and grays and natural woods — a relaxing “ahhh” rather than an in-your-face “ack!”

The changes reflect a conscious effort on Willner’s part to eschew the generic feel of a chain hotel.

“He wants you to wake up and know you’re in Tampa Bay,” said Ewert.

What’s Next for SkyBeach Hotel & Marina?

Accordingly, Willner bought artwork for all 113 guest rooms. Those pieces come from Gulfport artist Mike Williams of Blue Island Graphics. Williams’ Old Florida-style posters are mainstays at art festivals throughout the state.

The hotel boutique also has a pronounced local flavor. It’s an outpost of Atlas Body + Home, the smartly curated shop in St. Pete’s Edge District. There is a breakfast and lunch spot called the Banyan Tree Cafe, and there’s a food truck called the Salty Pelican. This truck serves up grouper sandwiches as well as cook and serve fish caught by guests.Those anglers can sail into SkyBeach’s rebuilt 29-slip marina, which will offer monthly rentals, slips for guests, and six first-come, first-served slips, or anchor at one of 10 mooring balls off of the beach.

In refreshing the look of the resort, the developers were careful to keep what was best about the property, especially the impressive banyans.

“We love, love, love the trees!” said Ewert.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

The existing landscape was augmented with lush foliage and evocative lighting. Winding paths lead throughout, past a new fire pit, two swimming pools (resurfaced and re-tiled), and out to the beach. Once a little half-moon, it’s now a wide white-sand expanse with cabanas, daybeds, tiny Tiki huts with built-in tables, and a glorious view of the bay and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Fun In The Sun

Local tipplers may remember the Magnuson’s two-story Nepa Hut bar (the name perhaps an appropriation of the Nipa Hut, a Tiki-hut-like structure common in the Philippines).

The bar’s still there, but it’s been renamed SkyBar and totally revamped inside and out. Best of all, the glass sliders have been taken out so that the windows are fully open to those panoramic views. It may be one of the nicest places to get a cocktail in the whole Skyway Marina District, and the public is welcome. Happy hours run from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The resort management is particularly proud of its new sports complex, deemed Southside Sports. Spreading out slightly beyond the beach, it will feature 12 pickleball courts, one tennis court, and three Olympic-grade beach volleyball courts. Southside Sports will be open to the public, with its own check-in area to reserve courts. The pools and private beach are also open to the public through purchase of a day pass.

The grand opening weekend will give another new amenity a workout: the waterfront Azibi Stage, which will be hopping with live music all three days. (See schedule below.)

Vocabulary.com defines oasis as “a peaceful area in our everyday lives.” You might have to rethink your July 4 weekend plans and consider a staycation getaway at the oasis that is SkyBeach.

Guest rooms range from high $200s to low-to-mid $300s per night, and there’s a 10% discount for Florida residents.

SkyBeach Hotel & Marina, 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane S., St. Petersburg. 727-867-1151, skybeachhotel.com.

Visit The Skyway Marina District’s SkyBeach

Grand Opening Live Music Schedule:

Friday, July 5

Matt Weis: 5-9 p.m.

Samoan Drum Circle: 9:15-10 p.m

Saturday, July 6

Levi Hummon: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Rozes: 6-7:15 p.m.

DJ BB99: 8-9:30 p.m.

Fireworks: 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

DJ Richie G: 1-2:30 p.m.

The NTH Power: 3-5 p.m.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.